Adrian Steel Unveils Its Revolutionary Commercial Pickup Truck Solutions

Adrian Steel's new line of pickup truck solutions are designed for you, built with industry-best lead times, and are warrantied by one company.

ADRIAN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Adrian Steel, a market leader in cargo management solutions for commercial vans, proudly introduces an innovative lineup of truck solutions.

Adrian Steel Pickup Truck Solutions

Man using Adrian Steel's Extendobed sliding truck bed platform with an electrical shelving package and truck cap.

A New Era for Commercial Pickup Upfitting

Since 2022, Adrian Steel has been focused on transforming the commercial pickup upfitting landscape, leveraging its strong foundation in the cargo management van solutions sector. Through extensive research, we've identified unique needs across vocations and set out to address them.

Integrated Truck Solutions - A Comprehensive Approach

Jeff Warnecke, V.P. of Sales at Adrian Steel, shared the exciting developments in truck solutions, emphasizing the company's dedication to providing key components for a complete pickup truck upfit:

Modular Truck Cap : The cap features an all-aluminum modular design, making it easier to ship, stock, and protect from the elements. Its modular nature allows for easy replacement of individual panels, offering unparalleled flexibility and customization options.

The Profile Series of ladder racks offers great versatility, ergonomics, and ease of installation, ensuring that ladders are transported securely and without damage.

With the acquisition of Extendobed in June 2023, Adrian Steel solidified its offering in cargo management. Extendobed's EBL1272 model features 110% extension and a 1,200lb weight capacity, accommodating flexible loading, a capability unmatched by competitors.

With the acquisition of Extendobed in June 2023, Adrian Steel solidified its offering in cargo management. Extendobed's EBL1272 model features 110% extension and a 1,200lb weight capacity, accommodating flexible loading, a capability unmatched by competitors. Shelving Solutions: Tailored to enhance the utility of the cargo slide and cap, Adrian Steel's shelving solutions offer integrated and customizable storage options for tools and consumables.

It Starts at the Top: Adrian Steel Modular Truck Cap

The modular truck cap, the centerpiece of Adrian Steel's new offerings, boasts several industry-leading features:

All Aluminum Modular Architecture: Enhanced flexibility in ordering and replacing panels, with customization options for toolboxes, ladder racks, and electronics.

Enhanced flexibility in ordering and replacing panels, with customization options for toolboxes, ladder racks, and electronics. Best-in-Class Design Elements: Offers 30% more cargo access, weather and dust resistance, and bodyside integrity, thanks to its .08 aluminum construction.

Offers 30% more cargo access, weather and dust resistance, and bodyside integrity, thanks to its .08 aluminum construction. Efficiency and Customization: Offering seamless ladder rack installation, toolbox additions at any time, and a flat panel design for easy graphics application.

Leading the Market with Unmatched Lead Times

Adrian Steel stands out not only for its innovative design but also for its industry-best lead times, ensuring that customers maximize their time on the job. The solution launched with the F150 and Silverado/Sierra with 6.5ft boxes, with plans to expand offerings to all key full-size and midsize pickups throughout the balance of 2024.

About Adrian Steel

Adrian Steel provides cargo management solutions and vehicle upfitting. We lead the industry, adapting to the evolving needs of our customers with cutting-edge solutions. Our customers are located throughout the United States and Canada and include trade professionals in HVAC, Telecommunications, Parcel Delivery, Plumbing, Electrical, Construction, and Building Trades.

For more information on Adrian Steel's Integrated Truck Solutions, visit https://www.adriansteel.com/.

