Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent Selected by MissionLink for Its Exclusive 2024 Cohort Invitation-Only Program for Innovative, Next-Gen National Security Technology

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent a leader in digital transformation and location intelligence for defense and national security, proudly announces their selection to the prestigious 2024 Cohort of MissionLink's National Security Innovation Program. MissionLink, the renowned nationwide community dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing solutions against National Security threats, selected Mission1st Group/Ardent, alongside 62 other significant companies for this invitation-only cohort. The initiative is an innovation accelerator designed for the CXOs of next-generation companies with dual-use National Security technology.

Since its inception in 2010 by a distinguished board and advisory panel from the Defense, Intelligence, and National Security technology sectors, MissionLink has emerged as a pivotal force in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology firms and the resources they need to grow, including access to customers, investors, advisors, and partners. The organization aims to tackle National Security challenges effectively across both commercial and federal domains.

This year's cohort was meticulously chosen by MissionLink's advisory board, which is comprised of world-class technologists, former senior officials, and thought leaders. The selection highlights companies across the United States that are at the forefront of critical and emerging fields such as cyber, artificial intelligence & machine learning, quantum science, and other emerging technologies. Mission1st/Ardent will benefit from a series of events featuring prominent speakers from the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and the private sector. These interactions are designed to provide unparalleled insights and opportunities for growth.

"The exciting companies in this cohort exemplify the disruptive innovation that can address critical national security mission requirements, and we look forward to continuing to bridge the innovation gap between the private and public sectors," said Matt Devost, MissionLink Organizing Board member.

Richard Zareck II, President & CEO of Mission1st Group, Inc/Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our group is thrilled to have been selected to MissionLink's prestigious cohort. Our teams are at the forefront of innovative national security and defense technologies, leveraging digital transformation and geospatial intelligence supporting the missions of federal agencies like DHS, FEMA, CBP, FBI, and USSS. The selection to this cohort exemplifies our group as a leader in next-generation technologies that safeguard our nation. We look forward to working with MissionLink, the other 62 companies selected in our class, and the footprint of over 700 member companies worldwide."

Upon completion of the program, Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent will join an elite network of founders and CXOs, all alumni of MissionLink, who have significantly benefited from the program's ability to provide pivotal access and opportunities. MissionLink's mission is committed to bringing companies together at the intersection of innovation - connecting startups, and entrepreneurs with key stakeholders in the military and intelligence communities.

About Ardent?

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium.

For media inquiries, please contact: Brynn Dalton at public.relations@ardentmc.com.??

Contact Information

Brynn Dalton

Social Media & Digital Marketer

public.relations@ardentmc.com

SOURCE: Mission1st Group, Inc./Ardent

View the original press release on newswire.com.