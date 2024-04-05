Datang has kicked off the procurement process for 16 GW of solar modules, including 13 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, 2 GW of passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) modules, and 1 GW of heterojunction products. Datang Group has launched its 2024-25 solar module procurement process, in a bid to secure 16 GW of panels. The tender is divided into three lots for TOPCon, PERC, and heterojunction modules. The Chinese power generation company aims to procure 16 GW of TOPCon panels, 2 GW of PERC panels, and 1 GW of heterojunction modules. Ancai Hi-Tech (ACHT) has recorded CNY ...

