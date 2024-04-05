Phaxiam Therapeutics S.A.: PHAXIAM Therapeutics announces filing of its 2023 Universal Registration Document (URD)





Lyon (France) and Cambridge (MA, US), 5 April 2024 - 6:00pm CEST - PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM; FR0011471135), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, today announced that it has filed its Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

This document, including the annual financial report and the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance, is available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website (www.phaxiam.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's head office (60 avenue Rockefeller, 69008 Lyon).

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com

