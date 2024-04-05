Anzeige
Freitag, 05.04.2024
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
WKN: 810855 | ISIN: FR0000075442 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CE
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
05.04.2024
119 Leser
GROUPE LDLC: AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR ACQUISITION OF RUE DU COMMERCE BUSINESS ASSETS

Within the scope of exclusive negotiations underway and following the issuance of a favourable opinion by the Group Social and Economic Committee, LDLC Group (FR0000075442 ALLDL), online high-tech market leader, and Rue du Commerce (Shopinvest Group) today announce the signing of an agreement for LDLC to acquire the business assets of Rue du Commerce, subject to conditions precedent, including the approval of the French Competition Authority.

For the 2023 calendar year, the Rue du Commerce business generated business volumes of around €100 million, a third of which was generated by the Galerie Marchande marketplace, and revenues of around €70 million. At 31 December 2023, the business employed around 40 people.

Closing is still scheduled for 30 June 2024 at the latest. The market will be kept informed of progress with the acquisition.


Next release:

25 April 2024 after market close, full-year 2023/2024 revenues

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations

Hélène de Watteville / Marie-Claude Triquet

hdewatteville@actus.fr - mctriquet@actus.fr

Tel.: + 33 (0)6 10 19 97 04 / + 33 (0)6 84 83 21 82

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymduYcaaY5uXm29vY8hnm2qZaGeXxJTJa2HLk2drZpaca5thyJljaMabZnFlnmxs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84976-groupe-ldlc-050424-signature-protocole-d_acquisition-rdc-gb.pdf

© 2024 Actusnews Wire
