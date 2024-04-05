DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Apr-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 5 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 86,390 Highest price paid per share: 44.90p Lowest price paid per share: 44.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 44.6634p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,777,232 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,777,232) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 44.6634p 86,390

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 18255 44.90 08:20:00 00069462988TRLO0 XLON 5 44.60 15:02:49 00069473253TRLO0 XLON 8913 44.60 16:09:35 00069476171TRLO0 XLON 8920 44.60 16:12:49 00069476384TRLO0 XLON 12929 44.60 16:13:34 00069476414TRLO0 XLON 8969 44.60 16:16:04 00069476560TRLO0 XLON 5857 44.60 16:18:34 00069476678TRLO0 XLON 3903 44.60 16:18:34 00069476679TRLO0 XLON 3679 44.60 16:19:19 00069476746TRLO0 XLON 5317 44.60 16:19:19 00069476747TRLO0 XLON 7770 44.60 16:22:34 00069476869TRLO0 XLON 1191 44.60 16:22:34 00069476870TRLO0 XLON 682 44.60 16:24:28 00069476940TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

