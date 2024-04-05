Pathways Hospice Names Dr. Nathaniel Chappelle, M.D. as Medical Director

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Pathways Hospice recently named Dr. Nathaniel Chappelle as Medical Director for the organization. Dr. Chappelle replaces Dr. Michael Towbin who was the Medical Director for more than 8 years.

Dr. Chappelle has spent most of his career providing medical care to an underserved population in rural areas of Colorado. He has provided broad scope family medicine with a focus on inpatient, outpatient, long-term care, and emergency medicine for Docs Who Care in various locations across rural CO, with Haxtun Health in Haxtun, CO and with Salud Health Clinic in Trinidad, CO. Most recently, he was a Family Medicine Physician with Sunrise Community Health in Loveland, CO.

"Dr. Chappelle has extensive experience working with patients and their families as they navigate end of life services in both rural and urban medical care settings. He is compassionate and skilled at ensuring each patient is provided with the greatest opportunity to fully live each day while navigating end of life care.," stated Evan Hyatt, President. "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Chappelle to the care team at Pathways Hospice."

Dr. Chappelle received his Doctor of Medicine from University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, CO. He did his post-graduate residency training at University of Minnesota Duluth Family Medicine in Duluth, MN.

About Pathways: Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in northern Colorado. Pathways is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network. For more information visit www.pathways-care.org

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for nonprofit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including Colorado Visiting Nurses Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice, Palliative Care and in the future, Colorado PACE. Care Synergy Affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org

Pictured: Dr. Nathaniel Chappell

Contact:

Evan Hyatt, President

Pathways Hospice

(970) 663-3500

Evan.Hyatt@pathways-care.org

SOURCE: Pathways

View the original press release on accesswire.com