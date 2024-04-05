Dallas, Texas and Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - KISS PR, a leading Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Creative agency based in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Etkaan, a prominent digital marketing company based in Dublin, Ireland. This collaboration aims to leverage both companies' strengths to offer unparalleled digital marketing, SEO, and web design services in the Ireland region.

Expanding Horizons with Local Expertise

Through this partnership, KISS PR appoints Etkaan as its Ireland region partner, capitalizing on Etkaan's local presence and expertise to promote KISS PR's suite of services. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the digital marketing landscape in Ireland by combining KISS PR's award-winning strategies with Etkaan's deep understanding of the local market.

A Powerhouse of Marketing Solutions

KISS PR Marketing is renowned for its niche focus and expertise in local SEO marketing, press release writing, and distribution. The agency's offerings are now set to reach new heights with the addition of Etkaan's local insights and capabilities.

For businesses lacking a promotions and PR department, KISS PR offers a comprehensive solution, while those with existing departments can benefit from added creative and strategic horsepower.

Blending Digital and Storytelling

"At KISS PR, we understand that blending digital marketing and storytelling is a balancing act of art and business, engaging both the left and right brain. We are committed to guiding you through the creative journey, ensuring that your investment yields tangible results. Our approach is rooted in the belief that your story deserves to be told effectively and that your marketing efforts should lead to measurable success." Qamar Zaman CEO of KISS PR Brand Story.

About KISS PR

KISS PR is an award-winning Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Creative agency with a proven track record of success in local SEO marketing, press release writing, and distribution. The agency is dedicated to helping businesses enhance their online presence and reach their target audiences effectively.

About Etkaan

Etkaan is a leading digital marketing company based in Dublin, Ireland, specializing in providing top-notch digital marketing, SEO, and web design services. With a focus on local market dynamics, Etkaan offers tailored solutions to help businesses thrive in the competitive digital landscape.

https://kisspr.com/

CEO of Etkaan: Mudasser Haleem

Address: Unit 104A Porters Rd, Coolmine Industrial Estate, Dublin 15, D15 AK06

For further information, please contact: qz@kisspr.com

