Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Awarded Top Ten Campground in Canada, Provides Corporate Updates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Agassiz-Harrison Pathfinder Camp Resorts location has been honored as one of the top 10 campgrounds in Canada. Pathfinder Camp Resorts Agassiz-Harrison proudly secured the 4th position on this prestigious list.

Pathfinder Camp Resorts Awarded "Top 10 Campgrounds in Canada 2024" by Campspot:

The accolade was bestowed by Campspot, the foremost online marketplace for premier RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more. Campspot's evaluation criteria for the "Top 10 Campgrounds in Canada" award encompassed a thorough review of reservation data, customer ratings, park features, and overall quality within the Campspot marketplace.

Link: https://software.campspot.com/campspot-awards/

Pathfinder achieved several other milestones recently, while the RV industry remained strong and demand for modern RV parks continued.

Key Achievements:

2023 Pathfinder Achieves Growth Milestones

Occupied site nights increased by 15% in July 2023 compared July 2022.

The Company reports demand from repeat and new customers remained strong and drove the increase.

Pathfinder also added additional camping sites to its resorts, which added to the total occupied site nights.

December 2023 Board of Directors Transition

Pathfinder welcomed real estate entrepreneur and investor Mark Accardi to its Board of Directors.

Mark currently spearheads Corporate Development at Forge & Foster Investment Management, overseeing a real estate asset portfolio valued at $450 million, including over 21 RV Resorts across Canada worth an estimated $100 million.

December 2023 Strategic Partnership with ResortHQ

Pathfinder signs an exclusive sales agreement with ResortHQ, offering British Columbia customers affordable options for RVs, park models, and tiny homes at participating Pathfinder Camp Resort locations.

Customers purchasing these units will enjoy a "Cottage Vacation Lifestyle" at a fraction of the cost of traditional cottage ownership, with the option to place their unit in the rental pool when not in use, generating shared revenue managed by Pathfinder Camp-Resorts.

ResortHQ sales process has commenced at Pathfinder Resorts with a pipeline of qualified leads currently in place.

March 2024 Pathfinder Retains Additional Investor Relations Support

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. announced it has engaged Jacob Barbati to support the company with investor relations and corporate communication.

Jacob is an experienced investment professional with a background in investment banking, private equity, and consulting at prominent firms in Canada. His prior role at Valitas Capital Partners involved contributing to middle-market investment banking transactions across a diverse range of sectors.

Jacob will engage with retail brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, and individual investors for an initial term of three months, extendable by mutual consent. In consideration for the service, he will be paid $5,000 per month. Jacob owns less than 1% of outstanding common shares in Pathfinder Ventures.

RV Industry Outlook:

RV wholesale shipments are projected to increase throughout 2024, with estimates indicating a range between 334,700 to 365,500 units.

This forecast, provided by ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association, suggests a potential 8.8% to 18.8% rise compared to 2023's total of 313,200 units.

Economic indicators, including housing starts and expected lower interest rates, indicate a positive trend for RV shipments in the coming year.

Receding inflation and rising incomes are anticipated to create a favorable environment for consumer purchases, including RVs.

Source: RV Shipments Expected to Rise Throughout 2024 | RVIA

Forward-looking Outlook and M&A Pipeline

Pathfinder remains steadfast in its pursuit of growth opportunities within the RV resort industry, buoyed by a robust M&A pipeline and the prospect of declining interest rates, which are anticipated to spur increased activity and expansion in 2024.

Management Commentary

Management remains optimistic about the future of the RV industry, particularly in light of anticipated interest rate declines. Pathfinder is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, leveraging its expertise, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional value to stakeholders.

Incentive Stock Options Grant

The Company has issued 3,200,000 stock options to officers, directors, and consultants, with an exercise price of $0.05, no vesting period, and an expiry date of April 5th, 2029.

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV):

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is a leading provider of premium RV camping experiences, committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and modern amenities to outdoor enthusiasts. With a portfolio of strategically located resorts, Pathfinder offers unparalleled opportunities for memorable RV vacations.

To learn more about Pathfinder Camp Resorts, click the link below:

www.PathfinderCampResorts.com

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Website: PathfinderVentures.ca || PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

