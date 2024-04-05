Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
05.04.24
08:00 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,400
-1,37 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60029,00020:39
ACCESSWIRE
05.04.2024 | 20:02
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will conduct its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Thursday, April 25, 2024. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available.

What: The Eastern Company Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-In Number: Participants can also join by phone at 800-590-8290 (toll free in US and Canada) or 240-690-8800 (International). No passcode will be needed, please request the Eastern Company Annual Meeting when greeted by the operator and you will be placed into the conference on hold until the meeting begins.

Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EML2024

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.