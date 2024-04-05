DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Replacement - DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Replacement - DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 05-Apr-2024 / 18:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dermot Crowley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ Chief Executive Officer status b) Initial Initial Notification Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, type of IE00BJMZDW83 instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. nil 217921 2. 0.01 106208 d) Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ Chief Financial Officer status b) Initial Initial Notification Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, type of IE00BJMZDW83 instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. nil 115302 2. 0.01 25596 d) Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ Corporate Development Director status b) Initial Initial Notification Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each the financial instrument, type of IE00BJMZDW83 instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. nil 115302 2. 0.01 97094 d) Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

