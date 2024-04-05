Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
05.04.24
08:01 Uhr
4,210 Euro
+0,030
+0,72 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1954,53012:43
Dow Jones News
05.04.2024 | 20:28
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
05-Apr-2024 / 18:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Dermot Crowley 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Chief Executive Officer 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
                 plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 
 
 
               2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
                 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
               1. nil  217921 
               2. 0.01 106208 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Carol Phelan 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Chief Financial Officer 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
                 plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 
 
 
               2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
                 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
               1. nil  115302 
               2. 0.01 25596 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Shane Casserly 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Corporate Development Director 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
                 plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 
 
 
               2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
                 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
               1. nil  115302 
 
               2. 0.01 97094 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Sean McKeon 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
                 plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 
 
 
               2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
                 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
               1. nil  44237 
               2. 0.01 42800 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Des McCann 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Chief Operating Officer 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
       transaction    Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
                 plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.4882, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 
 
 
               2. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
                 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 
 
               3. Sale of ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each to settle a tax liability arising on 
                 the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable immediately. 
 
               4. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave 
                 Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained. 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)            Volume(s) 
               1. nil   69181 
               2. 0.01   33288 
               3. EUR4.3178 17434 
               4. EUR2.28  7894 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 1. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC transaction 2. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC 3. 2024-04-02. 9.00 am UTC 4. 2024-04-05 15.35 pm UTC f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  313976 
EQS News ID:  1874731 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874731&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
