Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - InvestmentPitch Media video features Zero Carbon Technologies, a company focussed on recycling technologies, particularly for end-of-life management of batteries. Zero Carbon has developed patented and proprietary low-CO2 battery recycling solutions that enable over 80% of the battery and 95% of valuable metals such as cobalt and nickel to be recycled.





Zero Carbon's advanced system, perfected through in-house engineering and collaboration with its technology partner REGENERATE (based in Nevada, USA, and Cambridge, UK), offers swift manufacturing, installation, and commissioning, all achievable within a span of just nine months from the date of instruction. The University of Cambridge holds 2 patents on the technology, which are used by Zero Carbon through a licensing agreement with Regenerate Technology.

Collecting and recycling of lead acid and lithium-ion batteries is imperative from both an environmental and health perspective and if improperly disposed of the batteries could cause fires or contaminate lands and waters with toxic chemical substances.

Given the EU zero-emission mandate for 2035, J. D. Power forecasts battery-electric vehicles to exceed 85% of light-vehicle volume in Europe in 2035. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, there is also a growing need for EV batteries and as these batteries reach the end of their life, the recycling sector presents significant growth opportunities. Having a circular supply chain greatly reduces the strain on mining and manufacturing to keep feeding the auto sector with raw materials.

The global battery recycling market was valued at USD $26.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $54.3 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive 10.5% compound annual growth rate over the 7-year period.

Founded in May 2021, Zero Carbon has secured land, buildings, and plant equipment to operate a 50,000 sq ft battery recycling plant in La Mancha, Spain. Zero Carbon expects to commission the plant by the end of the 2nd quarter of 2024, with further expansion in 2025.

Co-Chairman, Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, fondly known as BNP, is recognized as a world leader in Green initiatives. A resident of Dubai, BNP is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, investment banker, legal counsel, and philanthropist. His educational background includes degrees in Economics, MBA, LLB, and professional executive courses from prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics.

He is Founder and Chairman of Dubai-based BNP Group, an investment, consulting and financial services firm providing a range of financial and corporate solutions to companies in oil and gas, renewable energy, healthcare and other sectors. He is also Founder and Chairman of FinNest Group of companies, a private equity investment firm focused on renewables. Ranked as a billionaire by The Economic Times and recognized internationally as one of the Top 10 Unstoppable Business Leaders of 2022, BNP has received numerous awards and accolades, solidifying his place in the Forbes achiever's world.

In November, FinNest Investments and Zero Carbon jointly announced an investment of USD $100 million into Zero Carbon, by way of a corporate bond to be listed on the Afrinex Exchange.

Sir. Tony Baldry, Chairman, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome .finnest and BNP Group of companies to Zero Carbon Technologies. We are poised to revolutionise recycling and harvest resources from yesterday's waste products to create a circular, pollution-free, zero-waste future. The .finnest/BNP Group under the leadership of Dr. Biswanath Patnaik brings together a dynamic team to accelerate the growth of Zero Carbon Technologies."

The company continues to build upon its expertise with the recent addition of Ted Behrens to its Board of Advisors. Ted's significant background in the energy and environmental sectors, notably at Shell Energy, an academic background in finance, entrepreneurship, and chemical engineering and a proficiency in Renewable Energy Credits, will immediately impact the company's ability to navigate the complex landscape of battery recycling, ensuring environmentally friendly practices and regulatory compliance.

Chris Farnworth, CEO, stated: "We are very honoured to have Ted join our advisory board. Ted Behrens' appointment brings a comprehensive suite of skills and experiences to the board, enhancing the company's strategic direction in battery recycling and carbon credit initiatives. His industry insights, combined with a solid academic and professional background, make him a key asset in driving the company's success in these critical environmental and energy sectors."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ZeroCarbonTechnologies.es, or contact Chris Farnworth, CEO, at chris@ZCT.es or at these international phone numbers:

Canada 1-604.250.1060

United Kingdom +44 7378.985219

Europe + 41 79.967.56.21

