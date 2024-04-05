Coimbra, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - The Sete Quintas Olive Oil Museum, nestled in the picturesque landscape of Coimbra, Portugal, proudly announces an upcoming exhibition poised to redefine perceptions of art. From July 10th to August 30th, visitors will be invited on a mesmerizing journey through the surreal at the exhibition "Exploring Surrealism." This groundbreaking showcase will feature the visionary works of esteemed artists Santiago Ribeiro, Nikolina Petolas, Paula Rosa, and João Duarte.





Hailing from diverse backgrounds, these artists converge under the banner of surrealism, challenging conventional artistic norms and inviting viewers into a realm of boundless imagination. Santiago Ribeiro, a luminary of the Coimbra art scene, will unveil his captivating paintings alongside the mesmerizing digital art of Nikolina Petolas from Zagreb and the enchanting creations of Paula Rosa from Lisbon. Complementing these visual delights, João Duarte's sculptures will add a tactile dimension to the surreal experience, promising an immersive encounter with art.





As esteemed members of the International Surrealism Now movement, these artists represent the vanguard of contemporary surrealism, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Through their works, viewers will embark on a transformative journey, where reality intertwines with dreams, and symbolism reigns supreme.

Nestled amidst the tranquil landscapes along the Dueça River, the Sete Quintas Tourism / Olive Oil Museum provides an idyllic setting for this extraordinary exhibition. Rooted in history, the museum offers a glimpse into the traditional olive oil production methods of the region, echoing the harmony between nature and human ingenuity.

Presented by Turismo Sete Quintas / Museu do Azeite in collaboration with surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro, "Exploring Surrealism" promises to be a cultural highlight of the summer season. Visitors will have the opportunity to unravel the mysteries of surrealism, where every brushstroke and digital creation narrates a tale waiting to be discovered. Experience the fusion of art and heritage at the Sete Quintas Olive Oil Museum, where the surreal transcends reality.

Event Details:

Exhibition: Exploring Surrealism at Sete Quintas Olive Oil Museum Dates: July 10th - August 30th

Location: Sete Quintas Tourism / Olive Oil Museum, Coimbra, Portugal

