Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Provides Management Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company"), a prominent leisure airline in Canada, announced today that Mr. Brad Warren, Chief Operating Officer (COO), at Canada Jetlines will be leaving the Company at the end of April 2024 to pursue another opportunity in the industry. Brad joined Canada Jetlines in April 2021 as Vice-President of Maintenance and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in the summer of 2022.

"Brad has been instrumental in helping us build this Company from the time of signing the first aircraft to what will soon be six aircraft in operations and help Canada Jetlines achieve the operational strength and reliability it enjoys today. It has been a great pleasure to work with Brad over the last few years and I thank him for his dedication and extensive contribution to Canada Jetlines. I know he will continue to have a successful career in the industry," said Eddy Doyle CEO & President at Canada Jetlines.

In his time as COO, Brad assembled a high performing team of experienced individuals in maintenance, airport and flight operations that will ensure the continuous operational success of the Company.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET), trading as "Canada Jetlines," is a Canadian leisure airline committed to providing an exciting travel experience to its passengers. With a growing network of destinations, Canada Jetlines is dedicated to connecting Canadians with some of the world's most captivating and sought-after locations.

