CNH Industrial: I'm Breaking New Ground at CNH - John Kariuki

CNH has developed its I'm Breaking New Ground series to recognize organizations and individuals who are committed to making a difference. John Kariuki, coordinator of Slow Food International in Kenya, explains how, in collaboration with the University of Pollenzo, CNH is taking steps toward a more sustainable future where everyone can access good food. The initiative includes a field training course for local communities to improve traditional mango production with an efficient irrigation system.

Follow CNH's YouTube Channel to discover more of these projects, as the company and the individuals they highlight continue Breaking New Ground.

