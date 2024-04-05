Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company"). The Yumy Candy Company Inc. has exceeded expected sales volumes this year as Walmart, now ranking as the company's top-revenue-driving customers, continues pushes for products to move throughout its stores. The Company currently has 5 products in Walmart: strawberry kiwi, peach, orange, cola, and sour watermelon. It expects revenues to increase, with strawberry kiwi currently seen as the top seller, followed by peach coming in second and sour watermelon as a close third. The demand from the Company's suppliers is proving to be a great windfall to the Company's bottom line. The company is now looking to increase production capacity to meet demand and expand to new retailers.

The Company is proud to announce the success of its repeat sales in the better-for-you category that have led to products being moved to the more generalized and lucrative confectionary section of the store in Walmart stores nationwide. Yumy Candy previously announced the rollout of its Yumy Bear products into hundreds of locations through Walmart Canada being featured in the better-for-you sections of Walmart's nationwide. In its time there, the healthy candy product has seen a significant increase in sales, outpacing other products in the same category. The Yumy Bear portfolio is vegan, gluten-free and low sugar, offering a healthier alternative to traditional candy, which has quickly become a hit among customers looking for a better snack option.

The U.S. confectionery market size was valued at $198-billion (U.S.) in 2024 according to statista and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67 per cent from 2024 to 2028. In recent years, confectioneries, particularly chocolate and candies, gummies, and jellies, have gained immense popularity among consumers across the United States. Consumers are now seeking high-quality and tasty confectioneries in different variants. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the confectionery industry in the U.S. over the forecast period.

The healthy candy product is now available in select Walmart stores nationwide, and customers are encouraged to try it for themselves. With their delicious taste and health benefits, the products have quickly become a customer-favourite.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

