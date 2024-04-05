Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 5, 2024

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments