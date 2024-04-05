Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (the "Company" or "Tiidal"), is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of its shareholders of all items of business presented at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), including:

the election of three nominees to the board of directors as proposed by Company, being Carlo Rigillo, Fraser Hartley and Denis Beker;

the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company;

the continuance of the Company out of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) into British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Continuance ");

the delisting of common shares of the Company from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " Delisting "); and

"); and the approval of a new 10% equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan").

The common shares were voted in connection with the matters at the Meeting as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Carlo Rigillo 894,763 99.02% 8,891 0.98% Fraser Hartley 903,637 100% 17 0.00% Dennis Beker 903,637 100% 17 0.00%

Matters Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Appointment of Auditor 905,839 100% 17 0.00% Continuance 894,656 99% 8,998 1.0% Delisting 494,106 98.10% 9,548 1.90% Equity Incentive Plan 903,512 99.98% 142 0.02%

ABOUT TIIDAL GAMING

Tiidal Gaming is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and its Shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TIDL".

Carlo Rigillo

Chief Executive Officer

e: carlo.rigillo@gmail.com

t: 647-400-4794

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of the completion of the Continuance and the Delisting; whether the Continuance and Delisting will be implemented or completed on the terms contemplated or at all; and any material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws, and compliance with extensive government regulation, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates; others are more specific to the Company. The Company's ongoing quarterly filings should be consulted for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Tiidal Gaming Group Corp.