Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Bow Lake Capital Corp. (TSXV: BLCC.P) (the "Corporation") announces the appointment of Jeremy Ross to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Arthur Kwan has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and from the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board"), effective immediately. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Kwan for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Ross has over 24 years of experience in venture capital financings and serving in various roles for a number of successful public companies. Mr. Ross was a director and consultant for Fission Uranium Corp. and Fission Energy Corp. (TSX Venture Top 50 Company). He was also the head of corporate development for Able Auctions and Smart Tire systems, both of which graduated from the OTC-BB to the NYSE.

Grant and Cancellation of Stock Options

On April 5, 2024, the Corporation granted an aggregate of 180,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") to certain directors pursuant to the Corporation's stock incentive plan. The Options are exercisable as a price of $0.10 per Common Share and have an expiry date of five years from the date of grant, being April 5, 2029.

In connection with the resignation of Mr. Kwan the Corporation also cancelled an aggregate of 180,000 Options held by Mr. Kwan (the "Cancelled Options"). The Cancelled Options were granted on March 24, 2022, had an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date five years from the date of grant, being March 24, 2027. The Cancelled Options were voluntarily surrendered by Mr. Kwan for no consideration.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is a "capital pool company" within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Following the departure of Mr. Kwan, the board of directors of the Corporation consists of Murray Hinz, Jeremy Ross, Michael Lang and Michael Saliken. Until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), the Corporation will not carry on business other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

For further information, please contact:

Bow Lake Capital Corp.

Jeremy Ross - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 537-7556

