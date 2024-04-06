Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its equity incentive plan, it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to certain consultants of the Company. All of the Options vested on the date of grant. Each Option may be exercised for one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.57 per Share. The Options expire on the date that is three (3) years from the date of grant.

The Company also granted an aggregate of 800,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to certain consultants of the Company. The RSUs will vest as follows: (i) 25% will vest four (4) months after the date of grant; (ii) 25% will vest eight (8) months after the date of grant; (iii) 25% will vest twelve (12) months after the date of grant; and (iv) 25% will vest sixteen (16) months after the date of grant.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company that currently operates the Sharpe Lake property, a lithium exploration project in Ontario. The Company also has an interest in two uranium exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which were optioned from Canalaska Uranium Corp.

