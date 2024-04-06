bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Now on Shelves in Over 400 Stores of Canada's Largest Grocery Retailer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A)(WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that its dairy alternative Moodrink (the "Product") is now on shelves in 421 banner stores belonging to Canada's largest chain of grocery retailers (the "Chain"), making the Product more accessible to a broader audience of Canadians across the nation.

With Moodrink now available in numerous banner stores under the Chain, spanning from the Maritime provinces to the West Coast, the Product has a comprehensive presence across Canada. This strategic placement within the Chain's widespread network, ensures that Moodrink reaches consumers in various locales, reinforcing the Company's commitment to offering a seamless and widespread availability of its dairy alternative nationwide.

The Chain holds a dominant position in the Canadian grocery retail landscape, boasting millions of loyal customers and generating approximately 2 billion customer transactions per year[1]. With a 27 percent share of the grocery retail industry in Canada[2], the Chain provides an opportunity for bettermoo(d) to tap into a vast consumer base, positioning Moodrink for long-term growth.

Research conducted in 2020 indicated that the Canadian milk alternative beverages market is set to reach US$469.8 million in 2025[3]. Being available at the Chain's numerous banner stores affords the Company an enhanced opportunity for significant market exposure and positions it advantageously to capitalize on the dairy alternative industry's rapid growth.

"We are thrilled to announce that Moodrink has hit the shelves at Canada's leading grocery retailer. This announcement significant milestone for bettermoo(d) as we continue to expand our reach and make our plant-based dairy alternatives accessible to more Canadians nationwide. The Chain's extensive network of stores, from coast to coast, offers a platform for Moodrink to connect with millions of consumers looking for nutritious and delicious dairy alternatives. We are proud to be at the forefront of the plant-based food revolution, and this launch is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide sustainable, healthful, and tasty options to Canadians everywhere," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

Moodrink distinguishes itself with a nutritional profile boasting eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and providing an excellent choice for those seeking a satisfying and nutritious beverage. With a rich source of fiber promoting smoother digestion, Moodrink surpasses most 2% milks in nutritional composition[4]. It offers more calcium, reduced sugar and sodium, zero cholesterol, and lower fat content, making it an ideal option for individuals aiming for a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle[5]. Beyond its nutritional excellence, Moodrink delivers an exceptional taste experience, crafted to emulate the richness of traditional dairy beverages from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

