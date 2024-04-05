Capital Bancorp, Inc.: Capital Bank Welcomes Anguel Lindarev as Chief Information Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank (NASDAQ: CBNK), a leading commercial bank in the DC Metro Region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anguel Lindarev as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately. With more than 25 years of experience in leading technology and innovation strategies, Mr. Lindarev brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Capital Bank's executive team.



As CIO, Mr. Lindarev will partner with Capital Bank's CEO, Executive Management Team, and Board of Directors to spearhead the vision and leadership for the bank's IT Systems and Infrastructure. His role is pivotal in developing and implementing information technology initiatives that align with the bank's strategic goals to support innovation and growth. Mr. Lindarev will oversee all areas of technology, including infrastructure operations, information and cybersecurity, enterprise applications/integration, testing, software engineering, and strategic delivery.

"Anguel's impressive track record in leading technology operations and his forward-thinking approach to digital transformation make him the ideal leader to drive our IT strategy," said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank. "His expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to offer innovative and secure banking solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining Capital Bank, Mr. Lindarev served as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of American National Bank, where he led the development of a digital bank and Banking-as-a-Service business line. His extensive background also includes leadership roles at Comerica Bank and American Express, focusing on technology operations, data and cybersecurity, and digital innovation.

"I am thrilled to join Capital Bank and contribute to its distinguished legacy of excellence and innovation," said Anguel Lindarev. "I look forward to leveraging emerging technologies to enhance our banking platforms, improve customer experiences, and drive growth."

Capital Bancorp Inc., reported $2.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and was ranked #5 in American Banker's Top 20 High Performing Banks 2023. The bank is known for its consultative approach and commitment to human-centric banking, serving commercial customers for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank is dedicated to helping customers achieve their financial goals while maintaining a strong fiduciary duty to its shareholders.