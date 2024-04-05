Anzeige
WKN: A3D2VK | ISIN: CA34989B1094
05.04.24
15:29 Uhr
05.04.2024
Forza Lithium Corp.: Forza Lithium Announces Name and Symbol Change

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) ("Forza" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to "Planet Green Metals Inc.". Effective at the opening of trading on April 9, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "PGR". The Company's new CUSIP will be 72703V100 (ISIN: CA72703V1004).

About Forza Lithium Corp.:

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. Our flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company's strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Robert Coltura
Director
Forza Lithium Corp.
info@forzalithium.com
Tel: 604-290-6152

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.


