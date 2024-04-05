Anzeige
WKN: A3ERZ4 | ISIN: US2528281080 | Ticker-Symbol: 87E
Frankfurt
05.04.24
08:00 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-1,600
-6,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.: Dianthus Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dianthus"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it granted equity awards on April 1, 2024, to six newly-hired, non-executive employees. The inducement grants were approved by the Company's independent Compensation Committee and were made as material inducements to acceptance of employment with Dianthus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 126,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $29.72 per share. The options vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Equity Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


