Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 06.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Montag wieder großes Börsenkino? Wo die Börsencommunity auf "prozentual dreistellig" wettet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P86D | ISIN: US45790W1080 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.04.24
21:59 Uhr
6,400 US-Dollar
-0,070
-1,08 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INOZYME PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INOZYME PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2024 | 00:06
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inozyme Pharma Inc.: Inozyme Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) ("Company" or "Inozyme"), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that it granted stock options to three new employees to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, pursuant to the Company's 2023 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company's compensation committee granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 80,000 shares of the Company's common stock to the new employees on April 2, 2024, at an exercise price of $6.93 per share, the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 2, 2024. The options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's start date and 2.0833% of the shares underlying the option vesting monthly thereafter, subject to such employee's continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com or follow Inozyme on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Contacts
Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Senior Director of IR and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
matt.pera@smithsolve.com


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.