Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Kendu Inu (KENDU) on April 10, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the KENDU/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC.





Kendu Inu (KENDU) embodies the spirit of unity, bringing together the six native Japanese dog breeds as a guardian of peace, life, and harmony-inviting all to be part of the pack.

Introducing Kendu Inu: The Unifier of Japanese Dog Breeds

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Kendu Inu (KENDU), emerging as a beacon in the bustling world of cryptocurrency, uniting the legacy and spirit of the six native Japanese dog breeds into a singular, powerful emblem of unity and strength. This project is not just another token in the digital ether but a call to arms for those who believe in the power of community, camaraderie, and shared goals. Under the banner of Kendu Inu, the values of peacekeeping, life preservation, and unwavering unity are championed, setting the stage for the rise of a new, billion-dollar meme ecosystem. At its heart, Kendu Inu is a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation and the potential for collective action to forge lasting legacies in the digital age.

Behind Kendu Inu stands the enigmatic figure of Kendu Miazaki, a visionary who, inspired by his journey with Shiba Inu, seeks to recapture the essence of community-driven success. Miazaki's experience in the trenches of the crypto wars has imbued him with a unique understanding of market dynamics and the critical importance of a united front. With Kendu Inu, he aims to replicate and surpass the achievements of the past, harnessing the spirit of the original bull runs to foster a project where success is built on hard work, mutual respect, and shared prosperity. Miazaki's leadership is a rallying point for those yearning to be part of a movement that values dedication over speculation, aiming to sculpt a new era where the community's bond is the bedrock of success.

The Kendu Inu ecosystem is strategically designed to thrive in the volatile waters of the cryptocurrency market of 2024, where innovation and community support converge to create explosive growth. With endorsements from key influencers and a rapidly growing community, the project is poised for significant impact. Kendu Inu is more than an investment; it's a commitment to being part of a legacy that values effort, unity, and the transformative power of a shared vision. As Kendu Inu charts its course towards becoming a billion-dollar ecosystem, it invites all to join the pack and be part of a revolutionary journey that bridges the past with the future, uniting tradition with innovation in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

About KENDU Token

Based on ERC20, KENDU has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000). The KENDU token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 10, 2024. Investors who are interested in KENDU can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

