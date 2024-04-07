Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, announced the listing of BDPlayground (BDP) on March 30, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BDP/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





BDP Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/204623_a9aa76bbe4bd884a_001full.jpg

BDPlayground (BDP) is a sharing economy-inspired business that provides a platform named 'sharing,' where game developers and users collaborate, share resources, and have equal opportunities to work together.

Introducing BDPlayground: a hub for gaming collaboration and innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of BDPlayground (BDP), emerging as a revolutionary blockchain-based platform designed to transform the gaming industry by fostering an environment of collaboration, sharing, and equal opportunities. At its core, BDP acts as a digital arena where game developers, ranging from individual indie creators to small and medium-sized enterprises, can directly connect with gamers. This direct connection eliminates traditional barriers, enabling developers to showcase their creations freely. By leveraging blockchain technology, BDP ensures a transparent, secure, and equitable ecosystem for all participants, where the authenticity and ownership of games are indisputable, and transactions are seamless and fair.

The platform is built upon the principles of the sharing economy, where resources (games) are shared among users and developers, facilitating an efficient, participatory, and inclusive gaming community. BDP not only offers a space for developers to publish their games without the need for a traditional publisher but also invites gamers to explore a diverse array of games beyond the mainstream offerings. This approach democratizes the gaming experience, allowing for a broader spectrum of games to gain visibility and for developers to receive direct feedback and support from their audience.

With its innovative use of blockchain technology, BDP introduces a novel coin economy, underpinning the platform's transactions, rewards, and governance. Through the implementation of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), BDP empowers its community members to have a say in the platform's development and direction. This participatory model encourages a vibrant ecosystem where contributions are recognized and rewarded, and where every stakeholder has the opportunity to shape the future of gaming. As BDP progresses along its roadmap, it stands poised to redefine the boundaries of the gaming industry, championing a new era of community-driven development and engagement.

About BDP Token

Based on KONET, BDP has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). The BDP token distribution comprises 70% for crowd distribution, 20% for minting, and 5% each for marketing and DAO management. Investors who are interested in BDP can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about BDP Token:

Official Website: https://bdplayground.io/

Contract: https://konetexplorer.io/address/0x6ff91154Bed48BFeacD62c191EaC295999a9afE7

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204623

SOURCE: LBank