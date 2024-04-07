Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2024) - , Apr 7, 2024, The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) - the governing body for amateur MMA globally - today announces BitDelta, a leading cryptocurrency exchange enabling diverse asset and commodity trading, as its official global trading platform.

Figure 1: IMMAF & BitDelta Sign Groundbreaking Partnership to Shape Future of Mixed Martial Arts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8861/204641_4ff060449475f819_001full.jpg

The groundbreaking partnership will see IMMAF and BitDelta work collaboratively to support the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts on a worldwide level.

As part of the landmark agreement, BitDelta will play a pivotal role in promotion of the highly anticipated 2024 IMMAF World Championships, scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October.

Additionally, BitDelta will become a sponsor and supporter of IMMAF's hugely talented roster, which has previously produced stars such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Magomed Ankalaev and Muhammad Mokaev, who have all gone on to enjoy successful careers in the professional ranks.

Densign White, IMMAF Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership, which marks a huge step forward for the overall development of the sport.

"BitDelta is a forward-thinking brand with a proven pedigree in achieving elite-level results, while the ambition and values of both organisations ensure we are fully aligned on our long-term goals.

"With the 2024 IMMAF World Championships set to take place in October, and other big events taking place around the world, it's undoubtedly an important period for IMMAF, and we now look forward to working in tandem with BitDelta on many exciting projects."

Lauren Martin, BitDelta's Chief Marketing Officer, added: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in the growth of BitDelta, and we are relishing the prospect of working alongside IMMAF, a world-renowned sports brand, moving forward.

"BitDelta is passionate about supporting aspiring young talent in all areas, particularly Mixed Martial Arts, and this partnership allows us to play a part in shaping the future of one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

"The partnership with IMMAF is a perfect fit for our long-term vision and we are very much looking forward to supporting young MMA talents throughout their career paths, from the crucial early period onwards."

Following the announcement, IMMAF will promote key BitDelta services across its official channels and host activation stations at events to enhance the overall fan experience.

Established in 2012, IMMAF boasts a global fanbase of over 440 million, with more than 100 national federations currently signed up as members.

A disruptive multi-asset trading platform, BitDelta aims to make trading accessible for all while establishing itself as the leading platform for traders around the world, with the brand fully committed to supporting a fast-growing sport in the form of Mixed Martial Arts.

This partnership highlights BitDelta's commitment to support youth and future generations. Not only this, but it also underscores the company's dedication to fostering innovation and empowering individuals to shape a better tomorrow.

About BitDelta

Founded in 2023, BitDelta is a global trading platform that provides financial services in 120+ countries, focused specifically on trading.

With offices in key regions such as Turkey and India, BitDelta extends its operations worldwide, aiming to revolutionise the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitious investors worldwide.

The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of features including but not limited to:

Spot Trading

Derivatives Trading

Buy Crypto with Card

Token Launchpad Services

SafePass

Along with these features, BitDelta users have the ability to diversify their portfolios with a variety of assets, all while using the highly secure asset custodian Fireblocks.

BitDelta's commitment to making trading accessible for all manifests through the various developments of the company's projects, alongside its expansion into new markets.

To learn more about BitDelta: Website | X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Telegram

For PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204641

SOURCE: ZEX PR WIRE