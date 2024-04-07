IMOU Bulb Camera TD3B Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2024

MUNICH, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, amidst much anticipation, the esteemed iF Design Award (International Forum Design Award) 2024 results were formally unveiled in Germany. A pioneering product under the IMOU brand-the Bulb Camera TD3B, with its unique design philosophy and cutting-edge application of intelligent technologies, stood out from a pool of nearly 11,000 entries spanning 72 countries and regions worldwide. Following meticulous scrutiny by the distinguished panel of international experts comprising the independent iF jury, this innovative creation secured the favor of 132 reviewers, ultimately clinching this illustrious award.

The iF Design Award, established in 1953 and often hailed as the "Oscars of the design world," is organized by the venerable International Forum Design GmbH, representing a globally recognized benchmark for design excellence. This accolade comprehensively evaluates products across various dimensions including innovation, functionality, user-friendliness, aesthetic appeal, and sustainability, aiming to honor those demonstrating exceptional standards in industrial design and services.

The IMOU TD3B Bulb Camera distinguished itself amidst fierce competition, ingeniously integrating lighting and surveillance functionalities into a singular entity. Its distinctive bulb-shaped design not only preserves the understated elegance of traditional bulbs but also infuses the essence of modern intelligent technology. The body of the TD3B Bulb Camera features a streamlined design characterized by an elegant color palette, embracing a minimalist yet sophisticated aesthetic. This design enables seamless integration into various living environments, achieving a harmonious balance between design and practicality.

Noteworthy is the TD3B Bulb Camera's integrated feature of effortless installation, which has garnered high praise from the reviewers. The universal threaded socket design at the top of the bulb eliminates the need for complex wiring, enabling users to effortlessly establish and upgrade their smart monitoring systems by simply replacing existing lamp sockets. In terms of performance, the IMOU TD3B Bulb Camera boasts 500W high-definition imaging technology, providing exceptional night vision capabilities and a wide viewing angle for comprehensive security surveillance round the clock. Furthermore, its built-in intelligent algorithms enable precise identification and tracking of moving targets. With Wi-Fi connectivity, users can remotely access real-time viewing and recording, thereby creating a comprehensive home security solution. Simultaneously, the TD3B Bulb Camera is environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and boasts a long lifespan, aligning seamlessly with the principles of green design.

The IMOU TD3B Bulb Camera receiving the iF Design Award not only signifies a breakthrough for the design team but also serves as international recognition of the IMOU brand and its prowess in product design and innovation. IMOU will continue to uphold the principle of prioritizing user experience, tirelessly exploring and innovating in the realm of smart home technology.

Looking forward, IMOU will continue to focus on technological innovation, deepen product design, and expand functionality development, persistently striving to create a more comfortable, secure, and intelligent living experience for consumers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380854/IF_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380853/IF_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380852/IF_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imou-bulb-camera-td3b-wins-prestigious-if-design-award-2024-302109920.html