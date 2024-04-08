Alcon welcomes its shareholders to its second in-person AGM

In addition to the regular agenda items, shareholders to vote on the Report on Non-Financial Matters

Proposed dividend of CHF 0.24 cash per share

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 8, 2024.

Alcon is pleased to welcome shareholders to its second in-person AGM since becoming an independent, standalone company. The company looks forward to hearing directly from its shareholders at this open format meeting.

The agenda for this 2024 AGM consists of the regular items, as well as, newly, the vote on the 2023 Report on Non-Financial Matters.

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, will be published in the Swiss Gazette of Commerce on April 8, 2024, and will be available, together with the Say-on-Pay brochure, the Report on Non-Financial Matters and additional related material, online at https://investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/event-details/2024/2024-Annual-General-Meeting-2024-KS2UlA-jJt/default.aspx.

Agenda for Alcon's AGM

1. Approval of the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2023

2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee

3. Appropriation of earnings and declaration of dividend as per the balance sheet of Alcon Inc. of December 31, 2023

If approved by the shareholders, a dividend of CHF 0.24 in cash per share will be payable with the first trading day ex-dividend expected to be May 14, 2024, the record date expected to be May 15, 2024, and the payout date in Switzerland expected to be on or around May 16, 2024. The Swiss withholding tax of 35% will be deducted from the gross dividend amount.

4. Consultative vote on the 2023 Report on Non Financial Matters

5. Votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

5.1 Consultative vote on the 2023 Compensation Report

5.2 Binding vote on the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office, i.e., from the 2024 Annual General Meeting to the 2025 Annual General Meeting

5.3 Binding vote on the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following financial year, i.e., 2025

6. Re-election of the current Chair and the current Members of the Board of Directors

7. Re-election of the current Members of the Compensation Committee

8. Re-election of the independent representative

9. Re-election of the statutory auditors

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. An example of a forward-looking statement includes, among others, statements Alcon makes regarding the payment of a dividend.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

