HONG KONG, Apr 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural Smart Lighting Expo and 15th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and continue until 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, raising the curtain on the HKTDC's spring technology fairs.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "As one of the partner events of the Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BITWeek), the inaugural Smart Lighting Expo and the 15th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) are organised under the theme Bright Lighting - Smart Living, drawing over 1,300 exhibitors. The twin fairs showcase a diverse array of innovative lighting products and technologies ranging from sustainable lighting and human-centric lighting to fashionable lighting products, serving as ideal platforms for buyers to meet the ever-changing needs in the market."Smart products lead lighting market growthStatista projects that the global smart lighting market will surge to US$25.3 billion this year, a significant increase from US$8.1 billion in 2020. In line with the trend, an HKTDC survey of exhibitors and buyers at the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo last year found that 41% of respondents expected sales to increase in the lighting market this year, while 30% identified smart lighting and solutions as the major growth driver for the industry.The HKTDC elevated the highly acclaimed Connected and Smart Lighting zone in the Spring Lighting Fair to a full-fledged Smart Lighting Expo this year, empowering businesses to fully capitalise on growing opportunities across the smart lighting supply chain. This inaugural expo showcases products and solutions ranging from connected lighting technologies such as chips, sensors, LED drivers and IoT lighting platforms, to smart lighting products and solutions like smart control systems and dimmers, smart luminaires, lighting applications and systems.In collaboration with Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association, the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area showcases the latest lighting solutions of key smart lighting industry players, including Midea, Sunricher, Merrytek, Yunfan Ruida DALI Alliance and many more. The expo also features renowned brands including Helvar, Valta, SkyLighting and Up-Shine Lighting.Smart Lighting Expo features pavilions from important lighting industry centres in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including Foshan city, Zhongshan city and Jiangmen city's Jianghai district. The concurrent Spring Lighting Fair continues to serve as a one-stop trading platform for a wide variety of lighting products. With pavilions from Jiangsu province and Xiamen city, the fair also features Hall of Aurora showcasing premium lighting products from over 260 renowned brands. Other product zones include Commercial Lighting, Decorative Lighting, Residential Lighting, Technical Lighting and Lighting Accessories.Twin lighting fairs showcase diverse industry trendsConnected and customised smart lighting products and solutions create the ideal smart-home:Widespread IoT uptake has lifted demand for smart lighting systems, as well as smart lighting products and solutions that allow interconnectivity and can be customised to fit different environments. Midea Intelligent Lighting & Controls Technology Co Ltd (Booth no.: 1A-C02) helps clients create perfect homes with its Zigbee Central Control Screen and Gateway, which runs as many as 128 devices including lamps, electrical appliances and doorbells.Human-centric lighting technology drives smart healthcareSmart healthcare has burgeoned in recent years as the public shows increasing interest in and acceptance of related technologies. Yunfan Ruida Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd (Booth no.: 1A-C18) presents its mmWave radar solution that helps nursing homes and medical institutions monitor sleeping and breathing patterns and send out warnings when people fall. With high-precision human presence and motion detection functions, the solution ensures residents in care homes receive medical attention promptly in an emergency.Energy-efficient, durable lighting products shape sustainable lifestyleAs environmental protection and sustainable development take centre stage, energy-efficient and durable lighting products are top choices for consumers. Solar Nation Powertech Enterprises Company Limited (Booth no.: 1E-B16) offers sustainable products including solar motion sensor wall lights, security lights and string lights. Equipped with lithium rechargeable batteries, the products run in different modes depending on user needs, such as switching on automatically when motion is detected at night and off when people leave the scene or stay on at dusk for eight hours before turning off per pre-set instructions.Creative, trendy luminaires bring out unique vibesWhile pursuing green lifestyles, consumers are also seeking products that cater to individuality and style. Hongkong Sushunda SCM Co Limited (Booth no.: 3C-B12) introduces the distinctive 48V Low-Voltage Magnetic Lamp - No Main Light Series, which presents the "no main light design" with a wireless switch controlling a combination of lamps. This magnetic series includes floodlights, grille lights, pendant lights, spotlights and different types of lamps. The magnetic design allows them to be flexibly installed in different venues and environments. The low-voltage requirement also makes the product extra safe.Experts share insights on hottest trendsThe fairs feature forums where industry players share insights on lighting industry trends. These forums provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among industry professionals.Asian Lighting Forum, co-organised with Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association (HKETA) and Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC), took place today. Renowned speakers from Syndicat du Luminaire in France, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Lutron Electronics and LANZ Manufaktur shared insights on the impact and application of human-centric lighting while award-winning lighting and green designers from HKGBC, Cundall, Baseline Lighting Design Studio and Accord Lighting Solution discussed remarkable cases across industries to illustrate sustainable lighting design market trends.Smart Lighting Solution Forum, co-organised with Asia-Pacific AI Business Alliance (AIBA) and Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association (SILA) will be held tomorrow. Industry leaders including representatives from Tuya Smart, Amazon Global Selling, Bluetooth SIG, and more will discuss AI, IoT and Smart Home in smart lighting products, and prospects for such technologies and their supply chains.Both fairs adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. Exhibitors and buyers can participate not just at the physical fairs, but also meet online through the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 16 April. 