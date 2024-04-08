Rackspace Technology, Inc.: GLP Works with Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) Experts to Integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Drive Innovative Asset Management Strategies

Generative AI chatbot integrated with Enterprise Data Lake generates high-quality, actionable answers to complex business queries

SINGAPORE, April 07, 2024and Microsoft to enable Global Logistic Properties Limited (GLP), a leading global business builder, owner, developer and operator of logistics real estate, data centres, renewable energy, to become more data-driven in their asset management strategies.



A Generative AI-enabled intelligent system was developed by integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The system is capable of deep diving into its data to answer complex business inquiries. GLP, an early adopter of cutting-edge tech with deep expertise and operational insights enabled via an Enterprise Data Lake (EDL) on Microsoft Azure using Power BI downstream reporting tools, used this opportunity to streamline workflows further and enhance customized analysis and reporting for different stakeholder groups by partnering with the Generative AI experts at Rackspace Technology for a swift and effective solution to ensure timely and accurate data retrieval for all users to take advantage of Azure OpenAI Service with a partner with deep expertise to build a scalable solution.

The FAIR team accelerated the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of Generative AI solutions across industries and partnered with GLP and Microsoft to create a dynamic interface bot to offer seamless access to insights from the EDL. Through AI-enhanced data-querying capabilities and a centralized hub for open-ended data insights, GLP can engage better with the data and act on insights covering everything from fund management to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics and more.

"We are now benefiting from a Generative AI chatbot integrated with our Enterprise Data Lake, enabling us to generate high-quality, actionable answers to complex business queries, starting with our fund management function. Furthermore, we can now access records of questions and chatbot responses. GLP is currently rolling out the chatbot to the rest of the organization," said Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer, GLP. "Rackspace Technology not only provided expertise and experience with Azure but also embodied a collaborative approach - acting as the foil for ensuring everything was exactly as we needed."

"Our FAIR team has collaborated closely with the GLP team, and we have successfully showcased the productivity gains by leveraging the transformative capabilities of Generative AI in a demonstration to the GLP leadership team who were in Singapore and since then, we have worked together to make data-driven insights accessible to users intuitively and interactively," said, Hemanta Banerjee, VP, Public Cloud Data Services, Rackspace Technology. "The synergies we see between a user-centric interface and a robust back-end data analysis mechanism showcase the immense potential of what this project could achieve in future phases. We are committed to supporting organisations such as GLP in their journey to leverage Generative AI solutions responsibly and securely. FAIR showcases our technology-leaning dedication to innovation, commitment to open source, and ambition to be at the forefront of data-driven solutions that benefit our customers and partners."

"As a trusted cloud platform partner, we are delighted to support GLP in its digital transformation journey and enable it to harness the power of Generative AI for data-driven insights. Through Azure OpenAI Service and Power BI, we were able to equip GLP with a scalable and secure solution to create an intelligent system that can answer complex business queries across different domains and functions. This solution not only enhances GLP's operational efficiency and decision-making, but also demonstrates its leadership and innovation in the logistics industry," said Rachel Bondi, Regional Vice President, Small, Medium, and Corporate (SMC) at Microsoft Asia.

About Foundry for AI by Rackspaceis a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and responsible use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several industry-leading implementations for our customers across the globe.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

