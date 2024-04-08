Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024



08.04.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Avolta publishes the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2024. The event will take place on May 15, 2024 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.

The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda, as well as the Letter of Avolta's Chairman to Shareholders, can be accessed here: 2024 Ordinary General Meeting.

For further information:



CONTACT



Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800405 Phone: +41 79 288093 rebecca.mcclellan@ avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

End of Media Release

