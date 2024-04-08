Avolta AG
Avolta publishes the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2024. The event will take place on May 15, 2024 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.
The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda, as well as the Letter of Avolta's Chairman to Shareholders, can be accessed here: 2024 Ordinary General Meeting.
