DKSH Performance Materials Expands its Life Science Business in Malaysia by Acquiring Elite Organic Sdn. Bhd.



08.04.2024





Media release DKSH has today announced to have signed an agreement to acquire Elite Organic Sdn. Bhd. (Elite Organic) in Malaysia today. With this transaction, DKSH Performance Materials expands its capabilities in the highly attractive pharmaceuticals, foods, and nutraceutical markets, and strengthens its position as a leading specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor in Asia Pacific. Zurich, Switzerland, April 8, 2024 - Through the acquisition of Elite Organic, DKSH Performance Materials secures a well-positioned business with an excellent track record of approximately 30 years as a trusted supplier for top-tier pharmaceutical, health supplement, and food manufacturers in Malaysia and Singapore.



Elite Organic was established in 1995 and provides value-added ingredients and services to the pharmaceutical, food, and nutraceutical industries. Elite Organic represents world-renowned manufacturers from Europe, the US, Japan, and Asia. This acquisition is a unique opportunity for DKSH to further expand our highly attractive life science business in Asia Pacific.



Elite Organic generates net sales of over CHF 5 million¹ at sound profitability and return on capital. DKSH will acquire the entire business and fully integrate the company into its existing operations.



Phoon Khye Wang, President at Elite Organic, commented: "By consistently delivering value and maintaining strong relationships with customers and suppliers, Elite Organic has earned an excellent market reputation over around 30 years. By joining DKSH, we will be able to further strengthen our strong position and expand our presence in the resilient life science industries."



Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly added: "We are very pleased to acquire Elite Organic, which offers a strong product portfolio with excellent growth prospects in Malaysia. We warmly welcome Mr. Phoon and his team at Elite Organic and look forward to further developing the business together."



The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.



¹ Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 5.47 Malaysian Ringgit

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,600 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.4 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com Melanie Grüter

Manager Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com

