DKSH has today announced to have signed an agreement to acquire Elite Organic Sdn. Bhd. (Elite Organic) in Malaysia today. With this transaction, DKSH Performance Materials expands its capabilities in the highly attractive pharmaceuticals, foods, and nutraceutical markets, and strengthens its position as a leading specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor in Asia Pacific.
Zurich, Switzerland, April 8, 2024 - Through the acquisition of Elite Organic, DKSH Performance Materials secures a well-positioned business with an excellent track record of approximately 30 years as a trusted supplier for top-tier pharmaceutical, health supplement, and food manufacturers in Malaysia and Singapore.
