Southey Capital Ltd

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF GLOBALTRANS INVESTMENT PLC GDR's - US37949E2046



08-Apr-2024 / 07:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



THIS OFFER IS SUBJECT TO ENGLISH LAW. THIS OFFER IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. 8th April 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF GLOBALTRANS INVESTMENT PLC, GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS - ISIN US37949E2046

Southey Capital Ltd (the "Offeror") invites institutional holders of the securities set forth in the table below (the "Securities"), issued by Globaltrans Investment Plc (the "Issuer"), to tender for purchase by the Offeror for cash, subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions. The "Securities" shall NOT include any positions or holdings in the Securities that have been registered, granted or credited to a securities account of the holder or a holders predecessor since the 1st of March 2022. Securities shall only be considered that are held in DTC or Euroclear, whose Ultimate Beneficial Owner shall not include any Entity registered in the Russian Federation. Description of the Security DR ISIN DR SYMBOL CUSIP Globaltrans Investment PLC US37949E2046 GLTR 37949E204

Purchase Price

The Offeror will pay an amount in cash $ 6.73 USD for each Security validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, less 0.35c settlement fee per unit, for a Net Settlement amount of $ 6.38 USD per Security.



Maximum Acceptance Amount

No Maximum Acceptance Amount has been approved by the offeror. However, the Offeror shall not purchase GDRs in excess of such a quantity that would require a mandatory offer.



Minimum Acceptance Amount

The Offeror shall at its absolute discretion accept single instructions for amounts smaller than 25,000 (twenty five thousand) Depositary Receipts. Custodians aggregating client positions and instructing amounts above 25,000 shall be eligible. Restrictions

The offeror shall not accept any GDRs offered directely by unregulated entities. Offer Documents

Offer Documents shall mean all the documents related to the Offer including the Offer Announcement, Form of Acceptance and Acceptance Notice. Rationale for the Offer

The Offeror believes that the Offer will provide an opportunity to holders facing a lack of access to exchanges or OTC counterparties an opportunity to realize liquidity before their may become stranded or expropriated. Expected Timetable of Events

The times and dates below are indicative only. Date Calendar Date Event Commencement of Offer 8th April 2024 The day the Offer is announced. Expiration Date 6th of May 2024 18:00 CET The date and time by which holders must validly tender Securities in order to be eligible to receive the relevant Purchase Price on the Settlement Date. Settlement Date As soon as reasonably possible from receipt of an Acceptance Form, that is confirmed by the Offeror to be valid. The relevant Purchase Price will be paid for any Securities validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date and accepted by the Offeror in the amount and manner described in the Offer.

Acceptance Procedure

Holders that wish to accept the Offer are requested to complete the Form of Acceptance and send this directly to the Offeror via email to GLTR@southeycapital.com . Forms of Acceptance received by the 6th of May 2024 will receive a Confirmation Notice. Later acceptances may still be accepted at the absolute discretion of the Offeror. Settlement

The offeror intends to provide Delivery Versus Payment instructions to all eligible respondents. Whilst the transfer of the Securities may require a sanctions attestation the Issuer and the Securities are not subject to any technical transfer restrictions in DTC or Euroclear.

Reservation of Rights

The Offeror expressly reserves it right, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to accept any tendered Securities, not to purchase Securities or to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate the Offer and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Offer in any manner (including, but not limited to, purchasing more or less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount), subject to applicable laws and regulations. For Further Information Information Agent

Southey Capital Limited

Suite 6, Beaufort Court

London E14 9XL

United Kingdom The Offeror

Southey Capital Ltd

Suite 6, Beaufort Court

London E14 9XL

United Kingdom WebLink: Southey Capital GLTR GLTR@southeycapital.com



DISCLAIMER - available here





Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



