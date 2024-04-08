Southey Capital Ltd
THIS OFFER IS SUBJECT TO ENGLISH LAW. THIS OFFER IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
8th April 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF GLOBALTRANS INVESTMENT PLC, GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS - ISIN US37949E2046
The "Securities" shall NOT include any positions or holdings in the Securities that have been registered, granted or credited to a securities account of the holder or a holders predecessor since the 1st of March 2022. Securities shall only be considered that are held in DTC or Euroclear, whose Ultimate Beneficial Owner shall not include any Entity registered in the Russian Federation.
Purchase Price
Restrictions
Offer Documents
Rationale for the Offer
Expected Timetable of Events
Acceptance Procedure
Settlement
Reservation of Rights
For Further Information
WebLink: Southey Capital GLTR
GLTR@southeycapital.com
