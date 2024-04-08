Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Channel Sampling at San Domingo and Basin Update

Bradda Head Reports High-Grade Channel Sampling at San Domingo and Basin Project Update

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI,), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce the results from surface channel samples at the San Domingo ("SD") Project in central Arizona. The results included 5.00m of 2.33%, 4.10m of 2.81%, and 4.00m of 1.26% Li2O at the White Ridge Target and 5.30m of 1.25% Li2O at Morning Star. These and other surface samples collected were designed to augment the Phase II, 2023 drilling program as well as determine that this technique can and will be applied to future surface exploration programs planned in Q3 of this year.

Sample locations include: Morning Star, South Morning Star, White Ridge, and Midnight Owl.

Channel Sample Highlights:

5.00m @ 2.33% Li20 at White Ridge

4.10m @ 2.81% Li2O at White Ridge

4.00m @ 1.26% Li2O at White Ridge

5.30m @ 1.25% Li2O at Morning Star

4.00m @ 0.43 % Li2O at South Morning Star

2.90m @ 2.31% Li2O at Midnight Owl

Highlights

A total of 77 samples were collected from strategic targets across the San Domingo project, with locations designed to supplement drill holes that contain lithium (spodumene) mineralization, particularly those that could result in mineable resources;

Some locations were chosen as a result of newly exposed spodumene bearing pegmatites at new drill sites;

White Ridge channel samples correspond to drill hole SD-DH23-072, confirming continuity of spodumene rich pegmatite, indicates mineralization is open to the north and at depth;

Channel samples at Morning Star drill site SD-DH23-090 cut, 5.30m at 1.25% Li2O, clearly connect and add confidence in continuity, building on resource potential;

The channel samples at Midnight Owl likely connect to drill hole SD-DH23-049 which had an intercept of 6.35m @ 0.83% Li2O and 3.05m of 1.03% (see 11 Nov 2023 Press Release for details), a distance of 55m from surface.

The Company is capitalizing on surface lithium mineralization exposures through channel sample techniques and by connecting to drill holes; this continues to demonstrate open cut potential and in part, will drive the next exploration program.

Ian Stalker, Executive Chair, commented:

"We are highly encouraged by the surface channel samples taken at our San Domingo Project, which was designed to test multiple sample locations and provide further data that can be integrated into our planned work programme whilst targeting resource development. We believe that these high-grade samples bode extremely well for the potential of the asset in its entirety, and reaffirms favourable results from both previous sampling undertaken by Bradda, as well as the historic sampling.

Looking forward, the success of this cost-effective and efficient technique is also a notable positive, particularly as we look to further our surface exploration in Q3 of this year. This demonstrates our innovative thinking in regard to how to best maximise our resources, and so far, we are having great success."

Channel samples collected at White Ridge mine cut returned excellent results, including 5.00m at 2.33% and 4.10m at 2.81% Li2O. Each of the three sample groups at White Ridge are separated by roughly 2.0m, where sample material was unavailable. The results strengthen Bradda's confidence that the values represent viable thicknesses in these steeply dipping pegmatites. The sample locations are correlative to drill hole SD-DH23-072 intercept which carries 5.18m @ 0.88% Li2O (see January 16, 2024 RNS for drill hole intercepts), see Figure 1 below. The shallow mineralization in the mine cut and at depth in the drill hole is open to the north.

Figure 1. White Ridge channel sample locations and values in percent, drill hole intercept and surface projection.

The sampling on the surface at Morning Star and near the center of this target, contains 5.30m a 1.25% Li2O, which is proximal to drill hole SD-DH23-090 where 2.80m of 0.655% Li2O was encountered within a broader zone of 17.43m at 0.18% Li2O (see Figure 2 below). Towards the north end of Morning Star and proximal to drill hole SD-DH23-093 is an isolated 0.80m sample running 5.337% Li2O. Hole SD-DH23-093 contains 8.99m at 1.20% Li2O, which could link to the 5.337% surface sample, providing opportunity for expansion in this part of Morning Star.

Mine cut channels collected at South Morning Star, resulted in 4.00m of 0.43% Li2O. This interval is very proximal and above drill hole SD-DH23-099 which contains 6.69m at 0.576% Li2O followed by 5.55mm at 1.034% Li2O.

The mine cut at Midnight Owl was sampled, resulting in a 2.90m interval running 2.31% Li2O. This interval is the up-dip correlation to intervals seen in our drill holes, such as hole SD-DH23-049 which has 6.35m at 0.83% Li2O followed by 3.05m at 1.03% Li2O (see Figure 3). These drill hole intercepts are interpreted to connect with the surface channel samples, a vertical distance of 55m. Several areas within the historic mine were inaccessible due to steep walls or obvious spodumene which was out of reach. Outcrops above and outside the mine were also sampled to provide information on natural exposures.

Figure 2. Morning Star channel samples and relevant drill hole intercepts.

Elevated to well mineralized lithium-rich channel samples also contained very anomalous amounts of tin, tantalum, caesium, niobium, and rubidium, again typifying the LCT nature of this pegmatite district.

Bradda Head considers this channel sample program a success and will continue to implement this technique over the property on pegmatites that are reasonably accessible, visibly lithium-bearing, offering the opportunity to collect clean samples over continuous lengths and subsequently adding value to future drill targeting.

The sampling procedures were designed for integration into 3-D models that could lead to development of shallow resources. Sample cuts were made with a diamond saw along contiguous exposures, adding certified standards for every 10th sample, similar to our drill holes. Cuts were dominantly horizontal and along pegmatite exposures with a diamond handheld core saw. Two parallel cuts were made at 4-5cm apart and the material between the cuts was sampled to depths of 2-3cm.

Figure 3 above. Midnight Owl channel samples and nearby drill holes.

Figure 4 above. Location map of channel samples, property, drilling, land

Basin Drilling Update

The drilling at Basin is progressing well, with the Company completing its second drill hole, encountering > 80 meters of Upper Clay in both holes and finding encouraging thicknesses of between 25 to 35m of the Lower Clay unit. The first two holes have been logged, sampled, and shipped to the laboratory for analysis.

QAQC

Channel samples cut in the field under the supervision of Joey Wilkins. Samples cuts were labelled and photographed, bags were tied-off, labelled, then transported to the core shed under lock and key. Samples were shipped by the Company directly to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C., Canada where SGS prepped then analysed all samples using sodium peroxide fusion combined ICP-AES and ICP-MS, method GE_ICM90A50. Certified standards were inserted into the sample stream and reviewed by the Qualified Person. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Chief Operating Officer at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 38 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a qualified person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Technical Glossary

Kt Thousand tonnes Ppm Parts per million Exploration Target An estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. Inferred Mineral Resource That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Indicated Mineral Resource That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered. Sn Tin Ta2O5 Tantalum pentoxide

