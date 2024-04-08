The software giant entered into two power purchase agreements for a total of 400 MW of solar energy from Texas solar plants. From pv magazine USA Leeward Renewable Energy announced that it entered into two 200 MW power purchase agreements (PPA) with Microsoft Corp. for power generated by the Morrow Lake Solar in Frio County, Texas, and Cradle Solar in Brazoria County, Texas. Microsoft, which has over 200 data centers worldwide, reports that it has a goal of covering 100% of those energy needs with renewable energy production by 2025, plans to be carbon negative by 2030 and says that by 2050 it ...

