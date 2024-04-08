Team ViroCell will be attending the Cell Gene Therapy Meeting on the Med, April 9-11 2024

ViroCell Biologics ("ViroCell" or the "Company") announces that John W. Hadden II, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the annual Cell Gene Meeting on the Med to be held April 9-11 in Rome, Italy. In addition, Farzin Farzaneh, Ph.D., ViroCell's Chief Scientific Officer, will be moderating a panel discussion at the conference. Both events will be livestreamed globally.

Organised by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell Gene Meeting on the Med is a three-day conference featuring more than 60 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

The following are specific details regarding ViroCell's presentation at the conference:

Event: 2024 Cell Gene Meeting on the Med ViroCell Company Overview, presented by John W. Hadden II Date: Thursday, April 11th, 2024 Time: 10:00am 10:15am Location: Section 2, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy

The following are specific details regarding the panel event at the conference:

Event: 2024 Cell Gene Meeting on the Med Advances in Targeting Autoimmune Disease, moderated by Farzin Farzaneh, Ph.D. Speakers: Benjamin Dewees, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality, Kyverna Therapeutics and Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., CEO, ImmPact Bio Date: Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 Time: 10:45am 11:45am Location: Section 3&4, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of ViroCell's presentation and panel event and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemed.com/ for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Stephen Majors at smajors@alliancerm.org.

Notes to editor:

ViroCell

www.virocell.com

ViroCell Biologics is an innovation-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation ("CDMO") focused exclusively on the design and GMP manufacture of viral vectors for clinical trials. Built around one of the most prolific academic viral vector manufacturing teams, ViroCell was created to address the global demand for precisely engineered viral vectors and aims to become the partner of choice for companies developing cell and gene therapies. The team leverages its deep track record to help clients to de-risk and accelerate novel cell and gene therapies into and through clinical development, with a mission of being the partner of choice for corporate and academic innovators in this field. Focused initially on manufacturing lentivirus and gamma-retrovirus vectors, ViroCell enables clients to start clinical trials on a scalable platform, delivering value by reducing costs, time and regulatory risk.

