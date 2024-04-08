Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
08.04.24
08:25 Uhr
7,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 08:06
41 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

8 April 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

5 April 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

18,695

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

693.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

687.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

690.6563p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,968,727 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 487,445 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

503

690

08:14:29

OD_7vAS3Aw-00

XLON

406

690

08:32:10

OD_7vAWVLh-00

XLON

467

689

09:20:47

OD_7vAik2m-00

XLON

124

690

09:20:47

OD_7vAikCI-00

XLON

264

690

09:20:47

OD_7vAikCJ-01

XLON

55

690

09:20:47

OD_7vAikCJ-03

XLON

88

690

09:20:47

OD_7vAikCK-01

XLON

455

691

09:32:06

OD_7vAlafz-00

CHIX

25

691

09:33:16

OD_7vAlt2m-00

XLON

380

691

09:33:16

OD_7vAlt2m-02

XLON

74

689

10:22:20

OD_7vAyEqo-00

XLON

438

689

10:35:10

OD_7vB1TFC-00

XLON

210

693

10:51:55

OD_7vB5gfd-00

BATE

199

693

10:51:56

OD_7vB5gvn-00

AQXE

314

693

10:55:55

OD_7vB6h6e-00

CHIX

147

693

10:55:55

OD_7vB6h6e-02

CHIX

13

692

11:02:51

OD_7vB8R8k-00

AQXE

12

693

11:09:21

OD_7vBA4me-00

XLON

315

693

11:09:22

OD_7vBA53K-00

XLON

1

693

11:13:24

OD_7vBB601-00

XLON

161

692

11:13:24

OD_7vBB601-02

AQXE

735

692

11:13:24

OD_7vBB602-01

XLON

58

691

11:13:28

OD_7vBB6zh-00

XLON

145

691

11:13:28

OD_7vBB6zh-02

XLON

373

691

11:14:05

OD_7vBBGVQ-00

XLON

167

691

11:14:05

OD_7vBBGVQ-02

TRQX

170

691

11:56:03

OD_7vBLpih-00

CHIX

3

691

12:01:58

OD_7vBNJwM-00

CHIX

146

691

12:26:58

OD_7vBTc5P-00

CHIX

129

691

12:46:59

OD_7vBYeXA-00

CHIX

327

691

13:02:39

OD_7vBcb2I-00

CHIX

45

691

13:02:39

OD_7vBcb3q-00

CHIX

12

691

13:02:39

OD_7vBcb3q-02

CHIX

186

691

13:02:45

OD_7vBccpi-00

CHIX

163

691

13:12:32

OD_7vBf5Il-00

AQXE

104

691

13:22:07

OD_7vBhUsp-00

XLON

549

691

13:30:09

OD_7vBjWMN-00

XLON

198

689

13:30:11

OD_7vBjX2V-00

CHIX

113

689

13:31:10

OD_7vBjmIt-00

CHIX

2

690

13:40:44

OD_7vBmBWQ-00

BATE

159

690

13:42:21

OD_7vBmapr-00

XLON

435

691

13:47:38

OD_7vBnvOF-00

XLON

33

691

14:00:31

OD_7vBrAL2-00

AQXE

200

691

14:10:44

OD_7vBtjxm-00

BATE

141

690

14:40:05

OD_7vC184d-00

AQXE

426

690

14:40:05

OD_7vC184d-02

XLON

210

690

14:40:05

OD_7vC184e-00

BATE

328

689

14:40:06

OD_7vC18CH-00

CHIX

2

690

14:40:06

OD_7vC18CH-02

AQXE

306

689

14:40:06

OD_7vC18CI-01

CHIX

58

689

14:40:06

OD_7vC18CI-03

TRQX

95

689

14:40:06

OD_7vC18CJ-00

TRQX

13

688

14:40:09

OD_7vC193j-00

AQXE

682

689

15:01:13

OD_7vC6Rtg-00

XLON

180

689

15:01:13

OD_7vC6Rtg-02

AQXE

1

688

15:03:48

OD_7vC76BW-00

AQXE

1

688

15:03:48

OD_7vC76HV-00

AQXE

198

688

15:07:12

OD_7vC7xFz-00

CHIX

134

688

15:07:12

OD_7vC7xG0-00

AQXE

192

688

15:07:12

OD_7vC7xG0-02

CHIX

11

689

15:12:51

OD_7vC9NIS-00

XLON

453

689

15:25:25

OD_7vCCXUF-00

CHIX

209

689

15:25:25

OD_7vCCXUF-02

AQXE

200

689

15:25:25

OD_7vCCXUG-00

XLON

377

689

15:25:25

OD_7vCCXUH-01

XLON

168

688

15:25:28

OD_7vCCYNw-00

BATE

112

687

15:27:04

OD_7vCCxKf-00

AQXE

333

692

16:03:06

OD_7vCM1r8-00

CHIX

57

692

16:03:06

OD_7vCM1r9-00

CHIX

3

692

16:07:00

OD_7vCN0j7-00

TRQX

140

692

16:07:12

OD_7vCN3qY-00

XLON

46

692

16:07:12

OD_7vCN3qZ-00

XLON

508

692

16:07:12

OD_7vCN3qa-00

XLON

390

692

16:07:12

OD_7vCN3qa-02

XLON

598

692

16:07:13

OD_7vCN46w-00

XLON

459

692

16:13:38

OD_7vCOgGl-00

XLON

228

692

16:13:38

OD_7vCOgGl-02

AQXE

598

692

16:13:38

OD_7vCOgGm-00

CHIX

357

691

16:15:00

OD_7vCP1bo-00

CHIX

170

692

16:15:03

OD_7vCP2NQ-00

TRQX

43

692

16:15:03

OD_7vCP2NQ-02

TRQX

522

691

16:16:24

OD_7vCPNO2-00

XLON

169

691

16:16:24

OD_7vCPNO2-02

CHIX

86

691

16:16:24

OD_7vCPNO3-01

CHIX

138

691

16:28:24

OD_7vCSOXk-00

CHIX

113

691

16:29:39

OD_7vCSiCb-00

XLON

113

691

16:29:39

OD_7vCSiDK-00

AQXE

13

692

16:29:41

OD_7vCSimo-00

TRQX

11

692

16:29:42

OD_7vCSj33-00

TRQX


