Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
www.bodycote.com
8 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
5 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
18,695
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
693.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
687.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
690.6563p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,968,727 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 487,445 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
503
690
08:14:29
OD_7vAS3Aw-00
XLON
406
690
08:32:10
OD_7vAWVLh-00
XLON
467
689
09:20:47
OD_7vAik2m-00
XLON
124
690
09:20:47
OD_7vAikCI-00
XLON
264
690
09:20:47
OD_7vAikCJ-01
XLON
55
690
09:20:47
OD_7vAikCJ-03
XLON
88
690
09:20:47
OD_7vAikCK-01
XLON
455
691
09:32:06
OD_7vAlafz-00
CHIX
25
691
09:33:16
OD_7vAlt2m-00
XLON
380
691
09:33:16
OD_7vAlt2m-02
XLON
74
689
10:22:20
OD_7vAyEqo-00
XLON
438
689
10:35:10
OD_7vB1TFC-00
XLON
210
693
10:51:55
OD_7vB5gfd-00
BATE
199
693
10:51:56
OD_7vB5gvn-00
AQXE
314
693
10:55:55
OD_7vB6h6e-00
CHIX
147
693
10:55:55
OD_7vB6h6e-02
CHIX
13
692
11:02:51
OD_7vB8R8k-00
AQXE
12
693
11:09:21
OD_7vBA4me-00
XLON
315
693
11:09:22
OD_7vBA53K-00
XLON
1
693
11:13:24
OD_7vBB601-00
XLON
161
692
11:13:24
OD_7vBB601-02
AQXE
735
692
11:13:24
OD_7vBB602-01
XLON
58
691
11:13:28
OD_7vBB6zh-00
XLON
145
691
11:13:28
OD_7vBB6zh-02
XLON
373
691
11:14:05
OD_7vBBGVQ-00
XLON
167
691
11:14:05
OD_7vBBGVQ-02
TRQX
170
691
11:56:03
OD_7vBLpih-00
CHIX
3
691
12:01:58
OD_7vBNJwM-00
CHIX
146
691
12:26:58
OD_7vBTc5P-00
CHIX
129
691
12:46:59
OD_7vBYeXA-00
CHIX
327
691
13:02:39
OD_7vBcb2I-00
CHIX
45
691
13:02:39
OD_7vBcb3q-00
CHIX
12
691
13:02:39
OD_7vBcb3q-02
CHIX
186
691
13:02:45
OD_7vBccpi-00
CHIX
163
691
13:12:32
OD_7vBf5Il-00
AQXE
104
691
13:22:07
OD_7vBhUsp-00
XLON
549
691
13:30:09
OD_7vBjWMN-00
XLON
198
689
13:30:11
OD_7vBjX2V-00
CHIX
113
689
13:31:10
OD_7vBjmIt-00
CHIX
2
690
13:40:44
OD_7vBmBWQ-00
BATE
159
690
13:42:21
OD_7vBmapr-00
XLON
435
691
13:47:38
OD_7vBnvOF-00
XLON
33
691
14:00:31
OD_7vBrAL2-00
AQXE
200
691
14:10:44
OD_7vBtjxm-00
BATE
141
690
14:40:05
OD_7vC184d-00
AQXE
426
690
14:40:05
OD_7vC184d-02
XLON
210
690
14:40:05
OD_7vC184e-00
BATE
328
689
14:40:06
OD_7vC18CH-00
CHIX
2
690
14:40:06
OD_7vC18CH-02
AQXE
306
689
14:40:06
OD_7vC18CI-01
CHIX
58
689
14:40:06
OD_7vC18CI-03
TRQX
95
689
14:40:06
OD_7vC18CJ-00
TRQX
13
688
14:40:09
OD_7vC193j-00
AQXE
682
689
15:01:13
OD_7vC6Rtg-00
XLON
180
689
15:01:13
OD_7vC6Rtg-02
AQXE
1
688
15:03:48
OD_7vC76BW-00
AQXE
1
688
15:03:48
OD_7vC76HV-00
AQXE
198
688
15:07:12
OD_7vC7xFz-00
CHIX
134
688
15:07:12
OD_7vC7xG0-00
AQXE
192
688
15:07:12
OD_7vC7xG0-02
CHIX
11
689
15:12:51
OD_7vC9NIS-00
XLON
453
689
15:25:25
OD_7vCCXUF-00
CHIX
209
689
15:25:25
OD_7vCCXUF-02
AQXE
200
689
15:25:25
OD_7vCCXUG-00
XLON
377
689
15:25:25
OD_7vCCXUH-01
XLON
168
688
15:25:28
OD_7vCCYNw-00
BATE
112
687
15:27:04
OD_7vCCxKf-00
AQXE
333
692
16:03:06
OD_7vCM1r8-00
CHIX
57
692
16:03:06
OD_7vCM1r9-00
CHIX
3
692
16:07:00
OD_7vCN0j7-00
TRQX
140
692
16:07:12
OD_7vCN3qY-00
XLON
46
692
16:07:12
OD_7vCN3qZ-00
XLON
508
692
16:07:12
OD_7vCN3qa-00
XLON
390
692
16:07:12
OD_7vCN3qa-02
XLON
598
692
16:07:13
OD_7vCN46w-00
XLON
459
692
16:13:38
OD_7vCOgGl-00
XLON
228
692
16:13:38
OD_7vCOgGl-02
AQXE
598
692
16:13:38
OD_7vCOgGm-00
CHIX
357
691
16:15:00
OD_7vCP1bo-00
CHIX
170
692
16:15:03
OD_7vCP2NQ-00
TRQX
43
692
16:15:03
OD_7vCP2NQ-02
TRQX
522
691
16:16:24
OD_7vCPNO2-00
XLON
169
691
16:16:24
OD_7vCPNO2-02
CHIX
86
691
16:16:24
OD_7vCPNO3-01
CHIX
138
691
16:28:24
OD_7vCSOXk-00
CHIX
113
691
16:29:39
OD_7vCSiCb-00
XLON
113
691
16:29:39
OD_7vCSiDK-00
AQXE
13
692
16:29:41
OD_7vCSimo-00
TRQX
11
692
16:29:42
OD_7vCSj33-00
TRQX