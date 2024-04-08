Pensana Plc - Directors Dealings
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
Pensana Plc
("Pensana" or the "Company")
Directors Dealings
Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) advises that on 5 April 2024, Tim George purchased 19,461 Pensana ordinary shares at a price of £0.256920. Accordingly, Tim George now holds a total of 1,269,461 ordinary shares in Pensana, representing 0.44% of the Company's issued share capital.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Tim George
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status
CEO
b) Initial notification/ amendment
Initial
3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Pensana plc
b) LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction s have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
Ordinary shares of Pensana plc ISIN GB00BKM0ZJ18
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.256920 19,461
d) Aggregated information
n/a
e) Date of the transaction(s)
5 April 2024
f) Place of the transaction
LSE Main Market