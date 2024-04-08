Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 15/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-04-08 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary General TLN 09.04.2024 SFG1T Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10 Public offering TLN RIG 15.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC Annual General Meeting TLN 19.04.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.06.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 12.04.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 INVL Technology INC1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 14.04.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR Activity results, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2024 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2024 - Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Audited annual report TLN 12.04.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland Annual General Meeting VLN INL1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend record date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2024 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend ex-date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.