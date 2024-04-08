Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2024 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 15/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-04-08 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER      EVENT          MARKET  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.03.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group   Extraordinary General  TLN   
     09.04.2024  SFG1T           Meeting             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10  Public offering     TLN RIG 
     15.04.2024                           VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC      Annual General Meeting TLN   
     19.04.2024                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos   Government securities  VLN   
     30.06.2024  Vyriausybe        auction             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.04.2024 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T   Sales figures      TLN   
     12.04.2024                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.04.2024 INVL Technology INC1L   Audited annual report  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.04.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L    Audited annual report  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.04.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T    Sales figures      TLN   
     14.04.2024                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.04.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L   Audited annual report  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.04.2024 AUGA group AUG1L     Audited annual report  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR      Activity results, 3   RIG   
                        months             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T      Dividend payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     09.04.2024 TextMagic MAGIC      Sales figures      TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.04.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T      Interim report, 3    TLN   
                        months             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.04.2024 - Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T  Audited annual report  TLN   
     12.04.2024                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.04.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L  Sales figures      VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.04.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L    Dividend ex-date    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.04.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland   Annual General Meeting VLN   
           INL1L                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.04.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI       Interim report, 3    RIG   
                        months             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.04.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L    Dividend record date  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.04.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T   Sales figures      TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.04.2024 LHV Group LHV1T      Dividend payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R     Dividend ex-date    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L   Dividend ex-date    VLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
