Greenfuel Energy's new lithium batteries for residential applications are available in 12. 8 V 100 Ah, 25. 6 V 100 Ah, and 48 V 100 Ah configurations, with 1 kW to 5 kW of power. From pv magazine India Greenfuel Energy, a clean mobility solutions specialist in India, has developed wall-mount lithium batteries for residential power backup. The batteries weigh 55% less than traditional acid batteries of the same capacity. Greenfuel Energy said the batteries are based on prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, with high usable energy and lower energy waste during charge-discharge cycles. These ...

