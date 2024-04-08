Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
08.04.2024 | 09:10
Clearstream now facilitates automated settlement for primary trades in Baltic sovereign debt on Nasdaq Baltic exchanges

Frankfurt/Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, April 8, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Clearstream
announce that sovereign debt instruments issued by the Baltic governments,
registered with Nasdaq CSD and listed on the Nasdaq Baltic exchanges are now
eligible for settlement in Clearstream. This initiative is the result of a
joint effort between Clearstream, Nasdaq Baltic exchanges and Nasdaq CSD. 

Global access to Baltic sovereign securities

Primary dealers can now access an automated, streamlined post-trade solution
through a single securities account at Clearstream. When combined with a
central bank cash account of their choice, dealers can pool cash and collateral
Europe-wide. 

This gives global investors easy access to Baltic sovereign securities issued
through domestic auctions. 

"The Clearstream trade capture solution is a great automated tool for
international primary dealers to access and settle debt securities auctioned on
Nasdaq Baltic. It also enables global investors looking to invest in the Baltic
securities market to streamline their post-trade arrangements," commented
Kaarel Ots, Head of Nasdaq Baltic exchanges. 

"Automation of settlement is an important step in facilitating the
opportunities for primary dealers, and through them also for European
investors, to participate in the securities auctions of the Republic of
Lithuania. It increases the attractiveness of Lithuanian securities, promotes
investor competition, and contributes to the formation of transparent market
pricing," said Rasa Kavolyte, Director of the State Treasury Department of the
Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania. 

"We are happy to see improvements to the securities settlement infrastructure
that will positively impact Latvia and the whole Baltic capital market. The
settlement process, through Swift, creates easier access to government
securities and paves the way for international partners and investors to become
more active in our region," commented the Treasury of the Republic of Latvia. 

Dirk Loscher, Head of Custody and Investor Solutions at Clearstream, said: "We
are pleased to support the Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian Debt Management
Offices (DMO) in the distribution of their sovereign debt instruments, in a
safe and efficient manner. By joining forces with our Baltic partners, we are
pursuing our initiative to leverage the settlement functionalities offered by
the T2S platform to make cross-border settlement in Central Bank Money a
reality in the European government bond markets." 

Key benefits

 -- Straight-through and automated service for primary market dealers

 -- Broad European cash and collateral pooling

 -- Easier access for investors to Baltic sovereign debt instruments T2S
   settlement


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga,
and Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more at
nasdaqbaltic.com and nasdaqcsd.com. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients,
investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate
and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system.
We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity,
transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of
data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services
enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.
To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

About Clearstream

Clearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global
markets. It runs the leading securities and funds servicing ecosystems of
tomorrow. 

The company operates the German and Luxembourg central securities depositories
and an international central securities depository for the Eurobonds market.
With 18 trillion Euros in assets under custody, it is one of the world's
largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities. 

It also delivers premier fund execution, distribution, data and reporting
services, covering over 55 fund markets worldwide. 

Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange
organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures. 


Media contacts:

Ott Raidla
Head of Marketing and Communications
Nasdaq Baltic
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
