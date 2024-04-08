Teamwork Commerce Partners with Loqate to Deliver Seamless Address Look-Up & Checkout Solution

The partnership will enable retailers to reduce shipping errors, minimize return rates, drive cost savings and improve the customer experience.

LONDON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , a global retail management solution, announced it has partnered with the global leader in address verification, Loqate , a GBG solution, to deliver instant address lookup capabilities and safer and faster checkout operations, which reduce time-consuming shipping errors and minimize return rates.

Loqate's advanced software enables users to capture, verify, and enrich global location data, providing the unparalleled precision businesses require. The solution verifies input data, such as addresses, phone numbers, and emails, against Loqate's meticulously curated database, ensuring global accuracy and confidence at scale. With real-time address verification, brands can mitigate costs and risks while optimising revenue and enhancing customer loyalty by minimising failed deliveries and increasing customer engagement.

Integrated into retail operations through Teamwork Commerce's platform, the new solution delivers seamless marketing and shipping validation in real-time without the risk of human error. With Teamwork Commerce providing retailers with the highest data integrity available, users can deploy a simple, yet robust, address look-up and checkout solution operational across both Europe and the United States.

Chris Boaz, Chief Marketing Officer at Loqate, said: "Our real-time verification technology plays a vital role in enabling retailers to improve their data quality at point of capture. Combining this capability with Teamwork Commerce's all-encompassing retail technology solution, users will be able to ensure significantly improved delivery rates for their customers, while reducing the cost of failed deliveries."

Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, said: "As a business, we are constantly searching for new ways to help our customers improve their retail offering. In today's environment, convenience and speed are a major factor in enhancing consumer satisfaction. Our partnership with Loqate will enable retailers to streamline their in-store operations, providing more effective shipping validation and a more efficient confirmation process.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Serving top retailers in over 20 countries Acne Studios, The Row, Asics, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com .

About Loqate

Loqate is the world's most trusted location intelligence service, helping every business in the world reach every customer in the world, with a single global API for address verification. Over 14,000 businesses rely on Loqate every day to reach their customers across 249 countries and territories. Loqate's expertise in global addressing is supported by team members located around the world, including the U.S., UK, Germany, Malaysia, China and Australia. Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG, experts in digital identity, offers a range of solutions that help organizations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers. For more information, visit: www.loqate.com and www.gbgplc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358119/Teamwork_Commerce_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380385/loqate_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamwork-commerce-partners-with-loqate-to-deliver-seamless-address-look-up--checkout-solution-302109573.html