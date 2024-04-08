Global cloud leader supports long-term AI growth with price reductions of up to 59% on core public cloud products
The new pricing is applicable to both existing and new customers who place orders through the official Alibaba Cloud website. Here are some of the highlights announced at the Alibaba Cloud Spring Launch today:
To reduce AI process complexity for customers worldwide, Alibaba Cloud also announced the availability of a series of innovative product features and services for the international customers during the event.
In a move to bolster its international partnership network, Alibaba Cloud also unveiled a suite of financial incentives during the event. These include an increase in the standard discount and commission rates for resellers, the removal of initial tier requirements and yearly commitments for resellers, and an enhancement of support for channel partners' efforts to grow their market presence.
Additionally, Alibaba Cloud further standardized its training empowerment program to boost partners' service delivery competencies and introduced a specialized partner service manager role to provide dedicated support.
Currently, Alibaba Cloud operates 89 availability zones in 30 regions globally, supporting over 4 million customers worldwide. In the latest "Gartner® report Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide, 2022" released in 2023, Alibaba is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider.
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.
