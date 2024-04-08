Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas receives notice of allowance for United States patent application covering setanaxib in cancer treatment

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the Company has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application no. 16/760,910 entitled "Use of NOX Inhibitors for Treatment of Cancer". This Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.

The allowed claims cover a method of treating a solid tumor presenting resistance to PD-1 inhibitor immunotherapy by administering setanaxib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. The patent, when issued, will have an anticipated expiration date in 2038.

"This is a significant value enhancing event for the global setanaxib franchise and we are delighted that we are able to expand product protection for setanaxib in the important area of oncology," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

Calliditas has corresponding applications in several additional territories around the world, including a pending patent application in Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 8, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-receives-notice-of-allowance-for-united-states-patent-application-covering-setanaxib-in-c,c3957702

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3957702/2715464.pdf Setanaxib Patent Press Release_ENG

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-receives-notice-of-allowance-for-united-states-patent-application-covering-setanaxib-in-cancer-treatment-302110166.html