Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
08.04.24
09:24 Uhr
9,945 Euro
+0,235
+2,42 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8009,92009:43
9,8059,91509:43
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 09:30
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas receives notice of allowance for United States patent application covering setanaxib in cancer treatment

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the Company has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application no. 16/760,910 entitled "Use of NOX Inhibitors for Treatment of Cancer". This Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.

The allowed claims cover a method of treating a solid tumor presenting resistance to PD-1 inhibitor immunotherapy by administering setanaxib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. The patent, when issued, will have an anticipated expiration date in 2038.

"This is a significant value enhancing event for the global setanaxib franchise and we are delighted that we are able to expand product protection for setanaxib in the important area of oncology," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

Calliditas has corresponding applications in several additional territories around the world, including a pending patent application in Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 8, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-receives-notice-of-allowance-for-united-states-patent-application-covering-setanaxib-in-c,c3957702

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3957702/2715464.pdf

Setanaxib Patent Press Release_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-receives-notice-of-allowance-for-united-states-patent-application-covering-setanaxib-in-cancer-treatment-302110166.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.