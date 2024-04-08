While IRLAB Therapeutics' immediate focus is on advancing mesdopetam in levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) following the recent green light from the FDA for its Phase III trial design, we expect the Parkinson's disease-psychosis (PD-P) programme to be revived as the lead programme progresses towards commercialisation. We continue to see label expansion opportunities in this indication for IRLAB as we model a 2032 PD-P launch with a 20% probability of success (PoS). PD-P is a common occurrence, affecting 20-70% of PD patients. While the precise pathophysiology underlying PD-P is not yet fully understood, dementia, delirium and medication side effects are believed to be key contributors. Levodopa-induced changes in dopamine and D1-D3 receptor crosstalk have been linked to the condition, strengthening the case for D3 receptor antagonists, such as mesdopetam, as a potential treatment.

