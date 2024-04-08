A spinoff of Germany's Fraunhofer Gesellschaft has developed a compact vehicle-integrated PV system integrated with medical support equipment to provide off-grid, off-road mobile healthcare in rural communities. The PV modules with integrated energy management system supply all the electricity required for maintaining a cold chain for vaccines, medicines and samples. South Africa-based S Mile Solutions is developing vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) mobile systems built onto commercially available pickup trucks with mobile clinics as its first target market. "The system is completely removable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...