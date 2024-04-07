Dizal Pharmaceutical: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Sunvozertinib for the First-Line Treatment of Patients with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizal (688192.SH) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to its sunvozertinib as the first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion (Exon20ins) mutations.

This Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) approval was based on results from the global multi-center phase I/II study (WU-KONG1). At 2023 ESMO, Dizal reported main study results, showing sunvozertinib as a single agent with confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 78.6% and a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 12.4 months.

Sunvozertinib was previously granted BTDs by both the US FDA and the China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) for relapsed or refractory patients It was subsequently approved in China in 2023 for the treatment of patients who failed 1st line treatment. NDA submissions for US and EU approvals in the same setting is anticipated later in 2024.

"We are delighted with the FDA's decision granting the Breakthrough Therapy Designation to sunvozertinib for first-line treatment, coming on the heels of earlier BTD approval in later lines of therapy - a clear indication of sunvozertinib's transformative potential in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC. Multiple clinical trials have consistently demonstrated sunvozertinib's significant clinical benefits to our patients. As a single, oral agent, it offers apparent advantages in both safety and patient compliance over chemotherapies and infusion." said Xiaolin Zhang, PhD, CEO of Dizal, "Now enrollment for the global pivotal study in relapsed and refractory setting (WU-KONG1 PART B) has been completed, and we are going to report the study results as an oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. A randomized global phase III study in the first line setting (WU-KONG28) is well underway. This new BTD will enable us work more closely with the FDA and accelerate its clinical development and regulatory submission."

Affecting roughly 2%-4% of NSCLC patients, EGFR Exon20ins mutations have been difficult to treat due to their unique spatial conformation, diverse mutation subtypes, and high heterogeneity. There has been a persistent lack of safe and effective targeted treatment options for this mutation, leading to limited survival benefits for patients.

Sunvozertinib's innovative molecular structure enables it to overcome the inherent difficulties of targeting EGFR Exon20ins mutations, offering improved efficacy, safety, and ease of administration. Supported by findings yielded in the multicenter phase 2 pivotal study WU-KONG6, sunvozertinib was approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or following platinum-based chemotherapy, validating its potent and well-tolerated profile in previously treated NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20ins mutations.

About Breakthrough Therapy Designation

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and regulatory review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions. To qualify, new drugs must demonstrate promising preliminary clinical results indicating substantial improvement on clinically significant endpoints over existing treatments. Drugs designated as breakthrough therapies benefit from a suite of accelerated development policies, including close guidance by FDA experts throughout the clinical development process, significantly improving communication efficiency. Upon submission of a marketing application, such drugs may also be eligible for priority review if they meet relevant criteria.

About sunvozertinib (DZD9008)

Sunvozertinib is an irreversible EGFR inhibitor discovered by Dizal scientists targeting a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. In August 2023, sunvozertinib received approval from NMPA for the treatment of advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins mutations after platinum-based chemotherapies. The approval is based on the results of WU-KONG6 study, the pivotal study of sunvozertinib in platinum-based chemotherapy pretreated NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins mutations. The primary endpoint of the study, which was the confirmed overall response rate (cORR) as assessed by the Independent Review Committee (IRC) reached 60.8%. Anti-tumor efficacy was observed across a broad range of EGFR exon20ins subtypes, and in patients with pretreated and stable brain metastasis. In addition, sunvozertinib also demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitizing, T790M and uncommon mutations (such as G719X, L861Q, etc.), as well as HER2 exon20ins mutations.

Sunvozertinib showed a well-tolerated and manageable safety profile in the clinic. The most common drug related TEAEs (treatment emergent adverse event) were Grade 1/2 in nature and clinically manageable.

Two global pivotal studies are ongoing in = 2nd line (WU-KONG1 PART B) and 1st line setting (WU-KONG28), respectively, in NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20ins mutations.

Pre-clinical and clinical results of sunvozertinib were published in peer-reviewed journals Cancer Discovery (IF:39.397) and The Lancet Respiratory Medicine (IF: 76.2).

About Dizal

Dizal is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company aims to develop first-in-class and groundbreaking new medicines, and further address unmet medical needs around the world. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio with two leading assets in global pivotal studies and one already launched.

To learn more about Dizal, please visit www.dizalpharma.com, or follow us at Linkedin or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Dizal, are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. Dizal does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of Dizal with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Dizal's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Dizal's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal, and social conditions.

Dizal, the Directors, and the employees of Dizal assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained on this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turnout to be incorrect.

Contacts

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Business Development: [email protected]

SOURCE Dizal Pharmaceutical